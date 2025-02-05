Kids Need More’s 2025 Holiday Cheer Bus awards celebrates spirit of giving

Kids Need More presented the ultimate prize of the evening, the Cheer Champions Award, to the LC Reindeer Rebels, who proudly took home the Cup of Cheer.

The Kids Need More Holiday Cheer Bus Award Ceremony, hosted by Johnny “Jingles” Ray and Melissa “Mistletoe” Firmes, honored volunteers who made nearly 600 visits and brought holiday wishes, fun and laughter to nearly 1,500 children coping with the trauma of serious illness and other challenges across Long Island.

The Cheer Champions Award, the ultimate prize of the evening, was presented to the LC Reindeer Rebels, who proudly took home the Cup of Cheer. This treasured trophy, passed from team to team each year, carries not only bragging rights but also the stories of those who give their all to spread joy. Led by the devoted Head Elves Lori-Anne Novello of the Lindenhurst Community Cares Coalition and Teri Kroll of the Copiague Community Cares Coalition



The Junior Champions Award went to the Disco Elves, led by Allison Mayer and the spirited students from St. Patrick’s Catholic School of Huntington. Their creativity, enthusiasm, and commitment earned them a spot among the night’s top honorees.

The 2nd Place Award went to Mr. Lightning’s Bus, led by Amanda Bulzoni, in memory of Jordan. This team‘s enthusiasm, love and genuine understanding commitment to the mission is inspiring.



Team Joy received the Spirit of the Season Legacy Award, honoring a group of dedicated moms who proved that compassion and creativity can transform lives. Their tireless efforts and leadership left an undeniable impact on the families they served.



The MVP Award went to Ladies Loving Life Cheer Bus, an incredible group of women who partnered together.



The Rookie of the Year Award went to Howie’s Heart, a nonprofit cultivating youth leaders and inspiring community action, inspired by Madison.



The Evergreen Spirit Award went to Three Cheers for Us for their steadfast enthusiasm and dedication.

The North Star of Kindness Award went to Santa’s Sunflowers, led by Tina McNamara, dedicated in loving memory of her daughter, Heather, whose legacy continues to shine brightly.



The Biggest Hearts Award was presented to Best in Snow, a team that included CHD families who embody the true spirit of giving back. Despite facing their own challenges, these families opened their hearts to others.



The stars shined a little brighter at the Holiday Cheer Bus Award Ceremony, thanks to the dazzling presence of Miss Long Island 2025 Kristen Rosario and Miss Long Island Teen 2025 Adrianna Lane. These pageant queens brought their poise and sparkle to the celebration, stepping into the holiday magic alongside the KiDS NEED MoRE family.



Together with their volunteers and partners, Kids Need More delivered not just gifts but moments of hope, connection, and magic that will be cherished for years to come. As Melissa “Mistletoe” Firmes always says, “Childhood only happens once—let’s make it a good one.”