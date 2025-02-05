Long Island University honors the Lewyts, renames veterinary school

Long Island University’s veterinary school will be named the Lewyt College of Veterinary Medicine in honor of the North Shore Animal League founders Alexander and Elisabeth Lewyt.

“The Lewyt name is synonymous with humane and compassionate care for all animals, and through their trust, Alex and Elisabeth’s philanthropy continues. Long Island University is honored to have their name on the College of Veterinary Medicine,” Kimberly Cline, president of the university, said in a press release.

The school’s renaming is part of a $20.5 million partnership with the Lewyt Trust, which will also provide scholarships for students, staff, and community outreach programming. The agreement will allow the university to provide staff at local animal shelters. Students will have the opportunity to provide basic care and distribute food supplies to those in need.

The trust will provide annual scholarships for students starting in August 2025.

The Lewyt College of Veterinary Medicine began enrolling students in 2020, and its first class graduated last May. The university said the school has state-of-the-art technology for students to perform exams. It’s the only veterinary school in the New York Metropolitan area and one of just four in the Northeast, alongside Cornell, Tufts, and the University of Pennsylvania, the release said.

“With their strong devotion to Long Island, the Lewyts would be honored to have Long Island University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in their name,” said Wendy McColgan, co-trustee of the Alex & Elisabeth Lewyt Charitable Trust, in a press release.

The Lewyts are known for their philanthropic work, which saved animals from euthanasia. The North Shore Animal League is the world’s largest no-kill shelter and has saved over 1 million animals, according to its website. Alexander served as the president of the league from 1958 until his death in 1988, while Elizabeth served as chairperson of the league until her death in 2012.