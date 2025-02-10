With summer right around the corner, parents across Long Island are gearing up to find the best programs to keep their kids engaged, active, and learning during the break. For families looking to explore top-rated summer camps, enrichment programs, and fun activities all in one place, the Long Island Family Ultimate Camp Fair & Activity Expo is the event to attend.

Taking place on Sunday, March 2, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cradle of Aviation Museum in Garden City, this free event offers parents and children a one-stop opportunity to meet camp representatives, learn about different programs, and participate in exciting hands-on activities. Whether you’re looking for a traditional sleepaway camp, an innovative STEM program, a local sports camp, or a creative arts experience, this fair has something for every child’s interests and needs.

Why Attend the Long Island Camp Fair?

The camp fair is designed to make the often-overwhelming task of choosing a summer camp or activity program much easier for parents. Instead of researching multiple camps separately, families can explore a wide variety of options in a single afternoon. Representatives from dozens of camps will be available to answer questions, provide brochures, and even offer exclusive event discounts.

Parents can expect to find programs suited for children of all ages, from preschoolers to teenagers. Options include:

Day Camps – Perfect for families looking for local options that allow kids to return home at night.

Sleepaway Camps – Great for children who want a more immersive experience filled with outdoor adventures.

Sports Camps – From soccer and basketball to swimming and gymnastics, there are programs for all skill levels.

STEM & Academic Programs – Science, robotics, coding, and other educational activities keep kids learning while having fun.

Arts & Performance Camps – For those interested in music, theater, dance, and fine arts.

Fun for the Whole Family

The fair isn’t just about gathering information — it’s a full experience for families. Kids can enjoy interactive games, hands-on activities, giveaways, and even meet mascots from some of the camps. The Cradle of Aviation Museum itself provides a unique and exciting venue, offering families the chance to explore fascinating exhibits about Long Island’s aviation history while attending the event.

Plan Your Visit

The Long Island Family Ultimate Camp Fair & Activity Expo is completely free to attend, but families are encouraged to register in advance to secure their spot. For those seeking the best summer opportunities for their children, this camp fair is a must-visit event. Not only does it provide valuable information, but it also makes the process of choosing the right program fun and stress-free for parents and kids alike.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, March 2, 2025

Time: 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Location: Cradle of Aviation Museum, Garden City, NY

Admission: Free with registration

For more details and to register, visit Eventbrite. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to find the perfect summer experience for your child!