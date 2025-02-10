Second Annual Book Sale at Port Washington Jewish Center draws crowds

The Port Washington Jewish Center hosted its Second Annual Book, Art, and Bake Sale Sunday, showcasing thousands of books, CDs, and DVDs to droves of readers from across the North Shore and as far out as New Jersey.

Along with books ranging in genre from self-help to memoirs, temple members sold baked goods like brownies and fudge. Local photographers Sandy Jo Hyman and Stan Strauss also donated a collection of their photographs that capture the Port’s scenery.

The book sale helped fund future activities at the Jewish Center and provided a space to bring curious readers together, Rabbi Alysa Mendelson-Graf said.

“Our synagogue is small but mighty, and we’re always looking for ways to serve the community and be connected to our community,” Rabbi Mendelssohn-Graf said. “Especially now that we don’t have a bookstore in town, it was really a great opportunity to see Port Washington’s readers visit our synagogue and look for something new.”

After amassing a sizable collection of used books donated by its congregants, the temple decided last year to organize its first book sale, which proved to be an unexpected success, according to Marsha Appel, who co-chaired the event with Susan Rosenberg.

“We had no idea if anybody was gonna show up,” Appel said. “And it and it turned into this big mega event!”

With families lining down the aisles and perusing books for young and old, the children attendees were some of the most enthusiastic book-buyers.

A book on the art of ballet caught one girl’s eye. After sitting down and analyzing the diagrams of plies and pirouettes, the young girl couldn’t wait to test her skills. She stood up and made the book aisle her dance floor with graceful movements.

“And, of course, she had to buy the book!” Appel said.

The synagogue also serves the community through a monthly book club on select Wednesdays at 8 pm. On Feb. 5, the group discussed “The Klansman’s Son: My Journey from White Nationalism to Antiracism” by Derek Black. For next month’s meeting on March 12, the group will discuss “Your Presence if Mandatory” with the book’s author Sasha Vasilyuk.

Given the success of this year’s book sale, Appel is already looking ahead at next year’s event, which she confirmed the synagogue plans on hosting. The book sale’s organizing committee asks eager bookworms looking to donate their books to wait until December when the committee officially begins planning for the 2026 event.