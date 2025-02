Mineola Memorial Library is offering an informational meet-and-greet with a bearded dragon on Feb. 18, from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m for students from kindergarten to 12th grade.

Nanci Fields, who regularly does programming with bearded dragons, will bring Ozzy the bearded dragon to the library and teach kids about the species.

Registration is required for the event. Those interested can register online.