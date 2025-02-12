Funding concerns and budget timeline introduced at Port Washington School Board meeting

A $1.3 million funding gap loomed over the first budget work session at the Port Washington Board of Education meeting on Monday, Feb.11.

Before beginning a discussion on preliminary district needs, Port Washington Board of Education President Adam Smith said that the budgeting process is fluid and that decisions won’t be set in stone until the Board adopts a budget on April 22, which residents will vote on May 20.

“We aspire to give every student the opportunity to pursue and explore their natural curiosities and to be challenged and supported with varied experiences that lead them to become fulfilled lifelong learners,” said Interim Superintendent Christopher Shields.

The district’s early priorities for next year’s budget are health and safety upgrades, including improving air quality by adding new air conditioning systems. Class size management was also among the district’s priorities.

Some parents of elementary school students made public comments about their concern over growing class sizes, which they feel diminishes learning experiences.

Growth in Port Washington’s tax base will allow for 1.17 percent growth in the 2025-2026 budget, while the tax levy limit sits at 3.39% over the current year’s levy. Board members plan to keep the budget below the tax cap despite a current gap in funding for the next school year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed reducing state aid to the district by over $1 million next school year, in part due to a rise in property values, according to Assistant Superintendent of Business Kathleen Manuel.

The Port Washington School District will see the largest decrease in state aid among all Nassau County districts, with a 2.89% reduction.

The reduction in state aid is driving a $1.3 million gap for the upcoming budget, which board members are seeking to reduce.

One method for finding funding sources was hiring a grant writer for $9,800 for 75 hours of work. The board also discussed writing letters to state assembly members and Hohcul to request more grant money.

“Our goal is to bring down the $1.3 million gap but also find ways to enrich the program that we already have,” Shields said.

Board members plan to present a more concrete pathway for defining budget priorities and finding funding sources at the next budget work session, which will take place on March 11.