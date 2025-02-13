Little River Band’s Wayne Nelson reflects on legacy ahead of Flagstar Westbury Music Fair show

The Little River Band, known for their impressive sound and tight harmonies, has been called the “the best singing band in the world.” And though the original members, all hailing from Australia, are gone, Wayne Nelson, who has been with the band for 45 years, and the other current band members keep that distinction alive.

It all started in 1975 with their debut self-titled album, which peaked at No. 17 on the Kent Music Report albums chart and was certified gold in 1976. Little River Band achieved success in Australia and the U.S., selling more than 30 million records. They set a record for having Top 10 hits for six consecutive years. Their rich catalogue includes “Help is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “Reminiscing,” “Lady,” “Cool Change,” “The Night Owls,” “Lonesome Loser,” “Take It Easy on Me,” “We Two,” “Man on Your Mind,” “The Other Guy,” and “It’s a Long Way There.”

The band has experienced a number of changes of its lineup over the years, but the one constant is the consummate bass playing and resonant vocals by Wayne Nelson. Nelson joined the band in 1980, which gave him the opportunity to work beside the founding members. In addition to Nelson, the current lineup is Chris Marion, Ryan Ricks, Colin Whinnery and Bruce Wallace.

The band is currently celebrating their 50th anniversary in the music industry with the Happy Anniversary Tour that stops at Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair on Feb. 15.

Nelson took a break from the tour to talk about all things past, present and future of Little River Band.

The band is touring 90 to 100 dates through 2025. Correct?

We’re weekend warriors and it’s a very short week because we usually leave on a Thursday, come back on Sunday or Monday, two to three days at home and then back at it again. It’s crazy, but pretty cool being that busy for our 50th anniversary.

Do you still like touring?

Yes, the shows are a thrill. From lights up to lights down we are having a ball and we love the return of the energy from the crowd. We just grin and bear the travel, especially the exposure to Covid and flu. In this band there are five guys singing live vocals and it’s almost like an athletic event. Your throat’s gotta be in shape.

When you first joined Little River Band 45 years ago, could you have imagined the longevity that you’ve experienced with them?

No. Even leading up to joining Little River Band I was in a high school band for four years and we watched what happened to other bands. There was a rash of musicians that were dying at the age of 27. In the ’60s and ’70s, people would be in a band for a couple of years and move on. Then along comes The Beatles, who go for seven years, then the Stones go for over 60 years. There’s a magic that happens with longevity — and why would you leave that?

Did you think Little River Band would last 50 years?

No! The band was tumultuous with people coming and going. There was the possibility that it would break up once every year or two. And then a spark would come along and we would jump on that and keep going. And here we are at 50 years.

What do you see when you look out at the audience?

We’re now reaching at least three generations. What we do is melodic rock’n’roll and layered vocals, layered guitars, interesting arrangements, and if you’re raised on that style of music, it gets ingrained so we’re playing for people who heard it when it was new in the ’70s and ’80s and their kids who are in there 40s and 50s and new people that are anywhere from 18 to 25.

What do audiences get at a Little River Band concert?

The guys in the band are impeccable players and we deliver. It’s gratifying, it’s energizing, to exchange that energy with all those different age groups. Some people come and they think they’re going to hear 90 minutes of “Reminiscing.” They don’t really know the wide range of styles that are in the band’s hit songs. It’s just this great experience where crowds enjoy, sit back and have a good time because it’s a party. Hopefully everybody goes home smiling and logs a new memory of the band.

Do you perform differently when you’re working in a rotating theater like Westbury?

We love theaters in the round like Westbury, because you’re always connected to your audience. You can’t let up. When we get everybody to sing in the theater in the round, there are four guys looking in four different directions, cheerleading, getting the crowd into it. Theaters in the round are awesome!

You have said that you’re a pretty quiet homebody when you’re not touring with the band. Really?

Absolutely! I love working around the house. I’m not loud, overly social and outgoing. I’ve had 45 years in the business with 42 of those round trips to Australia and another five to New Zealand. I hibernate on the road because I don’t want to talk on days when I have to sing.

When I joined the band, there was a lead singer, there were four other guys singing and I was very happy being a bass player standing in the back making sure that the bass and drums were solid as a rock. Then suddenly, the lead singers of the band kept quitting, and finally the guys asked me to step up. There aren’t too many singing lead bass players.

Do you ever wish that you could be that bass player again who’s not taking center stage?

Yes, because there’s a responsibility to being that person in the middle. There are three jobs going on; you’re singing, you’re playing, and you’re also the person in the middle. Now, do I love going out there and singing these songs with these guys and playing this show? Absolutely!

Little River Band has been called “The best singing band in the world.” How did that quote get started?

That came from Glenn Frey. The Eagles were done. Glen started on a solo career and had some big hits. We were between record deals and Irving Azoff, who was the Eagles’ manager/producer, had started a record label and said if you put these people together in Little River Band, I’ll sign you for two years. And in the throes of that Glenn Frey came to Australia to work with us and the set was a great blending of Glenn’s music, the Eagles’ music, and Little River Band’s music.

The culmination of that tour was live TV at Expo 88 in front of about 130,000 people and going out around the world. Halfway through the show, Glenn walked to the mic and unbeknownst to us said, “It’s great to be in Australia and it’s really great to be working with Little River Band, the greatest singing band in the world.” This was like the king knighting you.

What are you proudest of about Little River Band?

There are a lot of single moments that I’m proud of. When we worked with George Martin, who produced Time Exposure, I’m proud that he picked me to sing lead in “Night Owls” and “Take It Easy On Me.” Then those turned into hit songs and that relevance is part of what has kept us going. I’m proud of being part of Little River Band’s history. I wasn’t there in the beginning but I hope to be there as close to the end as I can be.