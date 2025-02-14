Winter book drive shows warmth of Birch Lane students

Fifth graders held count and sort the 1,500-plus books that were donated.

Students at Birch Lane Elementary School in the Massapequa School District donated more than 1,500 new and gently used books during the school’s annual Book Fairies collection. The two-week drive, which ended Feb. 10, was organized by the student government under the direction of advisors Meghan Reedy and Allison Rifkin.

The donated books will be given to The Book Fairies, a Long Island-based nonprofit organization that provides reading materials to under-resourced communities. The Book Fairies collection has been a tradition at Birch Lane for several years.

Students were asked to donate children’s books they no longer read, and several families also contributed by purchasing new books at the recent Scholastic book fair.

Student government members promoted the drive by creating flyers and encouraging donations throughout the school. The books were sorted by category and packed for delivery, supporting the student government’s community service efforts.