Revolutionizing luxury living: home automation, entertainment trends for 2025

In the ever-evolving world of home technology, automation and entertainment systems have taken center stage, particularly for high-end homeowners looking to enhance their living spaces with the latest in convenience, luxury and cutting-edge innovation. Eyal Akler, founder and CEO of All The Technology You Want Or Need, a premier home automation installation company based in Great Neck, is at the forefront of these trends.

His company, specializing in high-end smart home systems, custom home theaters and large-scale video wall installations, has seen a surge in demand for both home automation and entertainment solutions that cater to the luxury market. Through his company, Akler has had a front-row seat to the growing influence of technology in homes and the increasing demand for personalization, convenience and immersive experiences.

“Lighting control and large screens are huge trends right now,” Akler shared. “People are moving toward 100-inch TVs and video walls are picking up, especially in larger homes. It’s all about creating a unique experience for your home.”This growing interest in immersive entertainment has led homeowners to install larger-than-life displays that are not just for watching TV but for creating dramatic, cinematic effects in their living rooms.

“We’re even installing displays that go up to 165 inches. These aren’t your typical TVs—they’re full-on video walls,” Akler explained, highlighting how the technology once limited to commercial spaces has now been adapted to suit luxurious residential environments.

The Evolution of Home Entertainment

For many, upgrading a home’s entertainment system begins with a shift from traditional TVs to massive, wall-sized displays. These home video walls, which combine multiple screens into one seamless display, offer an entirely new level of immersion.

“In the past, people thought of this as a commercial product—something you’d only see in airports or shopping malls,” Akler noted. “But now, people are installing these systems right in their homes and it’s all about creating a cinematic feel without going to a theater.”

Smart home technology has progressed to the point where homeowners can control virtually every aspect of their entertainment environment with the touch of a button or a voice command. According to Akler, “Smart home systems now go beyond the basics. It’s about controlling your lights, shades, audio and video all from a single interface. People are using their smartphones, tablets and even voice assistants like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to manage everything from their home entertainment to their home’s security.”

Gone are the days of clunky remotes and cumbersome wiring systems. Now, systems like those offered by ATTYWON integrate seamlessly into a home’s design, providing easy-to-use interfaces that homeowners can control from any room in the house. Distributed audio systems allow people to play different music in different rooms, all controlled from their phones or tablets.

“The interface has become much more personal,” Akler noted. “It’s not just about a control panel on the wall anymore. People want to control their systems from the palm of their hand.”

The Importance of Pre-Wiring

While home automation and entertainment trends have evolved rapidly in recent years, Akler emphasized that successful installations often begin during the home’s construction phase.

“The key to integrating smart home technology is pre-wiring,” Akler said. “A lot of people think about it too late in the process—when the house is nearly finished. But for these systems to work seamlessly, they need to be pre-wired during construction. That way, you avoid having to tear walls down or disrupt the design later.”

Pre-wiring allows for the installation of speakers, wiring for Wi-Fi systems and other necessary infrastructure while the home is being built. Without this early consideration, homeowners may find themselves faced with the daunting task of adding the technology after the fact, a process that can be both costly and disruptive.

“We’re good at going in and strategically adding wiring to an already finished home, but it’s always more efficient and cost-effective when people plan ahead,” he added.

The Shift Toward High-Quality, Secure Installations

As the home automation market continues to grow, so does the demand for quality, professional installations. Akler’s team at ATTYWON focuses exclusively on high-end, licensed solutions, which contrasts with the growing popularity of DIY security and automation products.

“We don’t get involved with DIY products from Amazon or other online retailers,” Akler explained. “While there are plenty of DIY security cameras and smart home devices out there, we believe in providing professional, licensed services that ensure a higher level of security and privacy.”

One of the major concerns many homeowners have with DIY products is security. While devices like Ring or Nest offer convenience, Akler cautioned that these systems often rely on off-site cloud storage, which introduces a risk of hacking or data breaches.

“DIY products typically come with a subscription fee and your data is stored off-site,” he noted. “This leaves your home vulnerable to hacking, and that’s something we take very seriously. We prefer to install systems that store data locally, ensuring greater security and control.”

Akler’s company is fully licensed to install security systems in New York, a requirement for any professional working with access control, alarms or cameras. “Security is a top priority for us. We make sure the systems we install are secure, reliable and can be monitored by a 24/7 central station if needed. That’s the kind of peace of mind our clients expect.”

The Luxury Market and the Growing Demand for Customization

While Akler’s company caters to a wide range of clients, from smaller homes to larger estates, the majority of their work is in the luxury market. “The average home we work on is between 7,000 to 12,000 square feet,” he explained. “But we have clients with homes both larger and smaller than that. What sets us apart is our ability to provide customized solutions for each client, whether it’s a home theater, lighting control or a whole-house automation system.”

As homeowners demand more sophisticated and integrated systems, the need for customization becomes even more important. ATTYWON has built a reputation for delivering tailored installations that meet the unique needs of each client. Whether it’s installing a distributed audio system in a large home or creating an immersive home theater experience, Akler’s team works closely with clients to ensure every detail is addressed.

The Role of Social Media in Modern Business

Unlike many of its competitors, ATTYWON places a significant emphasis on its social media presence. “Social media is critical for us,” Akler shared. “It’s not something you typically see in our industry, but we’ve found it to be a great way to showcase our work, engage with potential clients and establish our brand. We have a dedicated social media team and a spokesperson who helps get the word out about what we’re doing.”

Akler’s focus on social media reflects a broader trend within the home automation industry—companies are recognizing the importance of engaging with clients and prospects online.

“It’s a way to show people what we can do and get our projects out there,” Akler said. “It’s also a way for us to stay connected with our clients, especially as more people use platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to research potential service providers.”

As home automation and entertainment systems continue to advance, homeowners are increasingly looking for innovative ways to enhance their living spaces. From large video walls and distributed audio systems to the latest in smart lighting and security solutions, the possibilities are endless. For those seeking the highest level of quality and customization, working with a professional installer like Akler and his team at ATTYWON is the key to ensuring that these systems are seamlessly integrated into the home.

“Smart home technology has become more affordable and it’s only going to get more advanced,” Akler said. “Whether it’s lighting control, massive screens or fully integrated systems, people are finding ways to bring the best of modern tech into their homes. And for us, that means constantly staying on top of the latest trends and delivering the best solutions for our clients.”

