Feng Shui meets real estate: transform your home’s energy with expert Ileen Weiss

A Feng Shui display of fire, water and earth is present in this candle set on the granite kitchen island.

Feng Shui, the ancient Chinese practice of arranging one’s environment to promote harmony and balance, has found a place in the modern real estate market. More than just a design philosophy, Feng Shui has become a valuable tool for homeowners and real estate agents alike, enhancing the flow of energy (or “chi”) in a space. Ileen Weiss, a local real estate agent and international Feng Shui master, has harnessed the power of Feng Shui in her real estate work, helping sellers and buyers alike create balanced spaces that not only look beautiful but also feel right.

Weiss, one of the few professionals in the industry who combines expertise in both real estate and Feng Shui, has developed a unique approach that blends the spiritual aspects of Feng Shui with the practical needs of real estate transactions. She is the founder and director of Long Island Feng Shui Institute.

“I am probably the only Feng Shui master who’s also a real estate agent and certified home stager,” Weiss says, acknowledging the distinct combination of her skills. “I bring both worlds together, ensuring that spaces are not only attractive to buyers but also energetically aligned.”

According to Weiss, Feng Shui is far from a one-size-fits-all approach; it requires a detailed understanding of both a property’s physical layout and its unseen energies.

“When I work with sellers, the first thing I do is to space clear the entire house,” she explains. “I look at the colors, the architecture and the floor plan’s footprint to determine what areas need boosting.”

One tool Weiss frequently uses to assess a home’s energetic layout is the Bagua map. This ancient tool is divided into nine areas that correspond to various aspects of life, such as health, wealth, relationships and career.

“I overlay the Bagua on the footprint of the house to identify which areas need attention,” she says. “For instance, if the relationship area is missing or distorted, it could indicate issues in relationships, even divorce.” In this way, Weiss brings Feng Shui’s ancient wisdom into the realm of modern real estate, helping to identify potential energetic imbalances that could impact the house’s appeal to buyers.

A common Feng Shui tip Weiss shares with her clients is the importance of clearing negative energy from a home before selling.

“When people walk into a house, they decide within the first ten seconds whether it’s right for them,” she notes. “This decision is often based on an invisible feeling, something people can’t always articulate, but it’s a real reaction to the energy of the space.” Whether a home has lived through turmoil or the atmosphere simply feels stagnant, clearing the energy can make a profound difference.

Weiss’ approach goes beyond just decluttering or rearranging furniture.

“Sometimes people think I’ll come in and just move their furniture around,” she says. “But in most cases, I don’t move anything at all. Instead, I work with the energy level of the space and help to clear out negativity or stagnation.”

One way to shift a home’s energy, she explains, is through space-clearing techniques, which can involve tools like crystals, incense or sound healing.

The architecture of a home plays a significant role in Feng Shui as well. According to Weiss, certain structural elements can have a profound impact on the flow of energy. For example, if a home’s front door opens directly into a staircase, it can indicate a flow of energy that leaves the house quickly—perhaps signifying a lack of financial abundance. Similarly, if the first thing someone sees when they enter a home is the kitchen, this might point to health concerns, as the kitchen is associated with nourishment and well-being.

“Feng Shui is all about balance and alignment,” Weiss explains. “It’s not just about decoration; it’s about how the environment influences your well-being. Your house is like a mirror of your body and what’s happening in your home can show up in your life and health.”

But it’s not just about buying and selling. Weiss also consults with homeowners who are simply looking to improve the energy in their space.

“I get called in for a variety of reasons,” she says. “Sometimes people are going through difficult times or facing blocks in their life. I’ve had clients call me for everything from relationship issues to career challenges. Feng Shui can make a big difference in overcoming those hurdles.”

One of Weiss’ most memorable success stories involves a client who had struggled with finding a suitable partner.

“I had worked with this family for a while, and the son wasn’t having any luck with relationships,” she recalls. “He finally called me and said he was ready to do whatever I suggested. Eight months later, he was married and now he has a child.”

Weiss emphasizes that the practice of Feng Shui, combined with personal commitment, can have life-changing results.

In addition to her work in real estate and Feng Shui, Weiss also offers soul coaching, combining her expertise in spiritual guidance, Reiki and sound healing to help people clear obstacles in their lives.

“I use Feng Shui principles in my soul coaching, helping clients align their homes with their goals and desires,” she says. “I also teach yoga, which helps people cultivate peace and clarity, creating space for positive energy to flow.”

Weiss’ approach to Feng Shui extends to her work with clients who are overwhelmed by clutter.

“I once worked with a woman who was a hoarder,” she recalls. “She had so many things in her house and the energy was so heavy. I placed a crystal in the center of her home and cleared the space. A year later, she called me again—she had gotten a new job, gone through a divorce and bought a new house. It was incredible to see the transformation.”

She notes that her clients come from all walks of life.

“Most of my clients are Westerners,” she explains. “They’ve heard about Feng Shui and know it can help. They may not know all the details, but they trust that it works.”

For Weiss, the practice of Feng Shui is not about following rigid rules but rather about tuning into a space’s unique energy.

“Every space is different,” she says. “It’s about listening to the house and allowing it to tell you what it needs. Sometimes, small changes—like moving a vase or repainting a door—can have a huge impact.”

Indeed, one of Weiss’ favorite Feng Shui tips for those selling their homes is simple but powerful: paint the front door red.

“A red door invites opportunity and abundance,” she explains. “I recommend Benjamin Moore’s Million Dollar Red—it’s the perfect shade to welcome positive energy into your home.”

Weiss is also in the process of relaunching her Feng Shui certification school, which she first opened in 1999. “Feng Shui is my passion, and I love teaching others how to use it in their lives,” she says. “I’m excited to start offering classes again soon, and I look forward to helping people transform their spaces and their lives.”

In a world where energy and intention matter more than ever, Weiss combines the art of Feng Shui with the practicality of real estate to help people create spaces that nurture their lives. Whether buying, selling or simply seeking balance, her guidance offers a unique way to harmonize one’s environment with one’s desires.

Long Island Feng Shui Institute is located at 1528 Old Northern Blvd. in Roslyn. Visit www.ileenweiss.com or call 516-629-2232 to learn more and schedule a consultation.