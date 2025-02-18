Hometown Heroes program comes to North Hempstead parks

District 4 Councilwoman Christine Liu and North Hempstead resident Donald Panetta, who was the first person to register for the new Hometown Heroes program. Panetta filled out applications for both his father, who fought in the Korean War, and father in law, who fought in World War II.

North Hempstead District 4 Council Member Christine Liu has spearheaded a Hometown Heroes program for the town.

“I really wanted to show our pride in those who served in the military for us,” Liu said. “I know that I would not be in the place or in the position that I’m in without the sacrifices of the brave soldiers before me.”

Liu offered a resolution for it at the Town of North Hempstead’s Feb. 4 board meeting, which passed unanimously.

The town’s Hometown Heroes program will involve banners of veterans with their photo, name, and the war they fought in hung on lampposts and street poles in six of the town’s parks. Banners will be hung from Memorial Day to Veteran’s Day.

Liu said she was motivated to start the program by Michael Dolan, a local Purple Heart recipient, who she said flagged her down after a meeting.

He asked if the program, which is in place in neighboring towns like Oyster Bay, could be brought to North Hempstead, an idea Liu said she immediately loved.

“They’re sometimes silent heroes,” Liu said of the town’s veterans. She said she has gotten a positive response from veterans and their families, who are appreciative of the opportunity to show their pride.

Gary S. Wargo, a Vietnam War veteran who lives in North Hempstead, said the program is important to him because it feels like an expression of gratitude he didn’t receive when he came back from Vietnam.

“It’s nice to finally get the recognition,” Wargo said. His banner will be up in Clinton G. Martin Park.

Residents have until March 14 to submit an application for a banner for a veteran, which cost $125 each. Applications can be completed online or in-person at the help desk of Michael J. Tully Park.

Each of the town’s six districts will have a park participating in the program, chosen by the districts’ council members. The parks that will serve as sites for the program are below:

District 1: Charles J. Fuschillo Park

District 2: John D. Caemmerer Park

District 3: Michael J. Tully Park

District 4: Clinton G. Martin Park

District 5: Mary Jane Davies Green

District 6: North Hempstead Beach Park

“The fact that we can have it in our parks makes it extra special and meaningful,” Liu said, as people typically come to the parks to play sports, walk, and relax. She hopes this setting will allow kids – and all residents – to be more engaged in knowing about the town’s veterans.

“Everybody would be able to just stop and take the time to look at these military banners and our heroes in our hometown. This is like history books in our parks for five months of every year.”