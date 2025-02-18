Recently Sold: Luxurious Park-View Homes on Long Island’s North Shore

Three stunning properties recently sold on Long Island’s North Shore, each offering breathtaking park-like views that bring the serenity of nature into luxurious living. From expansive estates in Old Westbury and Mill Neck to charming homes in Great Neck, these properties showcase the timeless appeal of spacious lawns, tranquil gardens and scenic vistas.

Set on a lush two-acre estate, this Country French Brick Colonial at 14 Horseshoe Road in Old Westbury exudes elegance with its stunning park-like setting. It sold on Jan. 31 for $3,300,000. Offering breathtaking views of manicured gardens and mature trees, the residence boasts spacious sunlit rooms and a design perfect for indoor-outdoor living. The property’s private outdoor areas, including multiple patios and an in-ground pool, enhance the appeal of its park-like surroundings, inviting both grand entertaining and quiet relaxation. The home also features an attached cabana, tennis court and a beautiful garden, all framed by nature’s beauty. With a newly finished gym that overlooks the grounds, the residence is designed for luxury and comfort, blending nature with refinement. The views here make the property feel like an escape from the city while remaining close to everything.

Listed by Ellen M. Zipes and Jared Zipes of Compass Greater NY and bought with Neena Chowdhary of Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty

This charming Colonial, located at 3 Buckingham Place in Great Neck, in the Belgrave section of the Village of Thomaston, offers a picturesque setting on nearly a third of an acre. It sold on Dec. 20 for $1,800,000. Surrounded by well-manicured lawns, the property provides a peaceful retreat, ideal for those seeking a balance between suburban tranquility and urban convenience. The home’s generous backyard is perfect for outdoor living, with scenic views of the neighborhood’s greenery and ample space for entertaining. The lush green space at the back offers a calm, private oasis for residents while being just a short distance from shopping and transportation.

Listed by Terri Levin and Whitney Yeung of Compass Greater NY and bought with Wenyan Mo of E Realty International Corp

For those seeking a more expansive estate, this magnificent cedar-shake shingle-style home at 244 Cleft Road in Mill Neck stands out with its sweeping views of Spring Lake. It sold on Dec. 31 for $4,350,000. Set on five acres, the property includes expansive lawns and a saltwater heated pool with commanding views of the lake and surrounding gardens. Inside, the home is a sophisticated blend of modern elegance and outdoor charm, with floor-to-ceiling windows offering picturesque views from nearly every room. The grand primary suite, complete with a private mahogany-floored balcony, provides a tranquil vantage point of the water and gardens. This estate is a masterpiece of design that embraces both luxury and the natural beauty of its setting. With its serene location, this property is a true sanctuary offering the best of Long Island living.

Listed by and bought with Alexis McAndrew of Daniel Gale Sothebys International Realty