Roslyn School administrators announce retirement

Three administrators at Roslyn School District have announced their retirement. Carol Murphy, assistant principal of Roslyn High School, will retire on Aug. 31. Scott Andrews, principal of Roslyn High School, will retire on Nov. 26. Craig Johanson, principal of Roslyn Middle School, will retire on Dec. 31.

The three leaders have served in different positions across the school district, from teachers to coaches.

“We are beyond grateful for the years of service that Carol, Scott, and Craig have devoted to our students and school community,” said Superintendent Allison Brown. “Their contributions will always be part of Roslyn’s legacy, and while they will be deeply missed, we wish them all the best in this exciting new chapter.”

Andrews started his education career as a counselor at Jericho High School and director of counseling at Mineola High School. He later became Roslyn High School principal in July 2012 after working as principal of Amityville Memorial High School for eight years.

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of this wonderful school community and to have worked alongside such outstanding students, supportive parents, and supremely dedicated colleagues,” Andrews said.

After teaching and then serving as Mathematics Department chair at Great Neck School District, Murphy became an assistant principal at Roslyn School District in July 2005.

“It will be bittersweet to leave Roslyn High School, which has been my second home for the last 20 years,” said Murphy. “I can honestly say that my career, first as a teacher, then a department chairperson, and ultimately an assistant principal, has been wonderful. As I often state, “I wake up everyday happy to go to work. It is what I do.”

Johanson became Roslyn Middle School assistant principal in July 2011 after working as a teacher, coach, and assistant principal at Glen Cove School District.

“During my time here, my priority has always been the safety, health, and education of our students,” said Johanson. “Together, we faced challenges and celebrated successes, always striving to provide the highest quality of education possible.”