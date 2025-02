Temples and Churches

Learn more

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH 15B Allen Drive, Great Neck (516) 829-5599

ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL CHURCH 855 Middle Neck Road Great Neck (516) 482-5392 www.greatneckepiscopal.org

COMMUNITY CHURCH OF GREAT NECK 2 Stoner Ave. #A Great Neck (516) 342-3083 www.communitychurchofgreatneck.org

BETH HADDASSAH SYNAGOGUE OF GREAT NECK 160 Steamboat Road, Great Neck Phone: (516) 482-8080 www.bhgn.org

SHAARE ZION OF GREAT NECK 225 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Phone: (516) 829-3448

KOLLEL OHR HAEMET OF GREAT NECK 112 Steamboat Road, Great Neck Phone: (516) 487-6080 greatneckkollel.org

MASHADI JEWISH CENTER OF GREAT NECK 54 Steamboat Road, Great Neck Phone: (516) 487-3636 www.mashadi.org

TEMPLE ISAIAH OF GREAT NECK 1 Chelsea Place, Great Neck Phone: (516) 487-5373 www.templeisaiahgn.org

YOUNG ISRAEL OF GREAT NECK 236 Middle Neck Rd., Great Neck Phone: (516) 829-6040 www.yign.org

CHABAD OF GREAT NECK 400 East Shore Rd., Great Neck Phone: (516) 654-6000 www.chabadgn.com

GREAT NECK SYNAGOGUE 26 Old Mill Road, Great Neck Phone: (516) 487-6100 www.gns.org

TEMPLE EMANUEL OF GREAT NECK 150 Hicks Lane, Great Neck Phone: (516) 482-5701 www.emanuelgn.org

TEMPLE ISRAEL OF GREAT NECK 108 Old Mill Road, Great Neck Phone: (516) 482-7800 www.tign.org

TEMPLE BETH-EL OF GREAT NECK 5 Old Mill Road, Great Neck Phone: (516) 487-0900 www.tbegreatneck.org