Chiyoda Kosher Sushi owner Zheng Wen Shi and real estate agent Simon Goltche speak to in front of the Great Neck Plaza Board of Trustees

A new kosher sushi restaurant is set to arrive in Great Neck Plaza this spring after the village’s board of trustees approved the business’ conditional-use permit to operate in the village at its meeting on Feb. 19.

“Welcome to Great Neck Plaza,” Mayor Ted Rosen said. “We wish you much success of many years to come.”

Chiyoda Kosher Sushi is being opened by sushi chef Zheng Wen Shi at 20 South Station Plaza. It would be taking over the building formerly housing restaurant Mi Casa Es Tu Casa.

Shi has been a sushi chef for about 20 years, devoting 19 years to Great Neck’s La Pizzeria.

Chiyoda Kosher Sushi would provide dine-in and take-out options for customers. Shi said he is in the process of acquiring a full liquor license to serve alcohol as well.

The building includes residential units above the restaurant. Rosen said noise from prior businesses have caused issues in the past with residents. Shi said the restaurant would not play loud music nor bring in live music performers.

The building’s real estate agent, Simon Goltche, said he has met with the residents to hear these concerns and affirmed that music had been played loud by prior businesses. He said Shi’s restaurant would be playing soft music.

Village attorney Richard Gabriele said there is a clause in the restaurant’s permit that states they must work in good faith to mitigate any noise issues if they arise. The village is also able to re-open the public hearing on the restaurant’s permit and reassess it if issues persist.

In other news, the village considered a change to its laws on construction hours as well as a contract for a social media management company.

The proposed law change would limit the hours of construction and other noisy activities to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. Construction would not be permitted on Sundays except for emergencies that are granted by the village.

Gabriele said the intent of the law change is to make its policy consistent, as regulations are already in place yet have variety.

This was the village’s first public hearing on the proposed change, so the board opted to make a decision at a later date. A second read of the proposed law change will be held at the board of trustee’s March 19 meeting.

The board also considered hiring social media management company Tier One to manage its social media accounts and make content for them.

Founder Joe Oginski said the company would provide around the clock services, including creating graphics, videoing and photographing events, making social media posts and managing accounts. This includes the ability to craft emergency content to share with residents faster.

Platforms they provide services for include Instagram, Facebook and X.

Tier One already manages some local municipality social media accounts, including the Great Neck Park District.

The board of trustees did not make a decision on whether or not they would hire the social media management company to provide board members more time to review the proposal. The board will continue its discussion on the contract at its next meeting on March 5.