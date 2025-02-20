Celebrating Purim at Temple Beth-El

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will be hosting Purim celebrations over the first two weeks of March leading up to the holiday

Temple Beth-El of Great Neck will celebrate the festive Purim holiday, which commemorates the deliverance of the Jews from the massacre plotted by Haman, at several enriching and entertaining events throughout the first two weeks of March leading up to the special day.

In preparation, the temple’s Tuesday Night Symposium will offer two special Purim programs from the Miriam & Moses Center for Pluralistic Jewish Learning from 7 to 8:30 p.m., both in person and on Zoom.

Rabbi Andrea Weiss from Hebrew Union College will explore what classifies Esther as a comedy—and what makes the ancient story of this feminist heroine so relevant—on March 4, and Rabbi Joe Skloot from Hebrew Union College will discuss Purim: The First Jewish Holiday on March 11.

A Purim tradition called mishloach manot (sending of portions) involves the mitzvah (charitable act) of giving gifts of food or drink to family, friends and neighbors.

To share some sweetness and joy, volunteers will pack and deliver hamantaschen, a three-cornered treat commonly eaten on the holiday, to Temple Beth-El seniors. Pastry packing will be held on Monday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and delivery will take place through Thursday, March 13. Register to help at tinyurl.com/PurimPackDeliver.

All are welcome to add their name to the Happy Purim Greeting Card, which will accompany the hamantaschen packages. To be included, complete the form at tinyurl.com/PurimCard by Thursday, March 6.

Temple Beth-El’s Purim Shabbat Extravaganza will welcome members from Temple Tikvah for an evening of joy, laughter and celebration on Friday, March 14, at 7 p.m.

This unforgettable celebration will begin with a lively shpiel—featuring singing, acting and plenty of hilarious antics—a Megillah reading and the sounds of Stephanie & the Shabbatones blending Jewish and secular tunes to create an uplifting and spirited prayer experience. A festive Oneg with hamantaschen will follow.

Temple Beth-El has served the community for more than 95 years and is located at 5 Old Mill Road. Learn more at www.tbegreatneck.org, 516-487-0900 or info@tbegreatneck.org.