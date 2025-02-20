The WaterFront Center receives $3.5K grant from Oyster Fest proceeds

Representatives from the Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce and WaterFront Center gather to commemorate the $3,500 grant

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich Chamber of Commerce recently gave a $3,500 grant to The WaterFront Center, a private nonprofit in Oyster Bay that offers marine education and recreation programs.

George Ellis, the center’s executive director, said the funding will be used to serve the community.

“We are very grateful to the chamber, and we’re very thankful to the town,” Ellis said.

Last year’s Oyster Fest, which drew approximately 150,000 visitors to the Oyster Bay’s waterfront, raised money for local charities and nonprofit organizations.

The festival in October brought record-breaking numbers of attendees, said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. A portion of the proceeds was given back to local organizations, like the WaterFront Center and the Boys & Girls Club.

Ellis said the grant money will “go directly back to serving the community.”

The WaterFront Center was formed in 2000 with the mission to “connect people to the water through education and recreation,” Ellis said. As the nonprofit enters its 25th year of operation, the center’s programs have expanded to serve almost 20,000 people a year.

Ellis, a Massapequa resident, said he learned about the center through the sailing world and volunteered before joining the board of directors and eventually taking on his current role.

Ellis said the center provides water activities, such as kayaking, sailing, and paddle boarding, to the community. It partners with local groups, such as the Life Enrichment Center, Boys & Girls Club and Oyster Bay High School sailing team.

He said the center offers scholarships to residents for programming activities.

In addition to programming, the site—formerly a shipyard—also hosts educational sails on the historic water vessels, Christeen and Ida May.

Ellis said the grant monies will be used to improve educational and recreational opportunities.

“We’re incredibly grateful for this generous support from the Oyster Bay -East Norwich Chamber of Commerce,” said Elisa Santoro, president of the center, in a press release. “This contribution will help us continue connecting people to the water through education and recreation, ensuring that our programs remain accessible to all.”