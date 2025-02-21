Jack and Jill Nassau County: nurturing future leaders through community service and philanthropy

Since its inception in 1958, the Nassau County chapter of Jack and Jill of America has become a cornerstone of community service and leadership development in Long Island.

Aimed at nurturing future leaders, the chapter has made significant contributions to both local and global communities through educational initiatives, service projects and philanthropic endeavors.

In an interview with Chapter President Donyshia Boston-Hill, the organization’s ongoing commitment to community service and the development of young leaders was made clear, demonstrating the powerful legacy of Jack and Jill of America.

“Jack and Jill of America is a mother’s organization and we strive to create tomorrow’s leaders,” said Boston-Hill said, reflecting the central mission of the organization. “We bring our children together to infuse them with leadership skills and quality across various tracks, from health to education to finance.”

This approach ensures that Jack and Jill’s children are not only supported academically but also empowered with the skills necessary to excel in all facets of life.

The Nassau County chapter’s efforts are deeply rooted in its core principles: fostering educational development, cultural awareness, health advocacy and social responsibility.

Each year, the chapter organizes numerous programs that engage members, particularly children ages 2 to 19, in activities designed to prepare them for the challenges and responsibilities of adulthood.

The children are encouraged to embrace leadership opportunities and are exposed to critical topics such as finance, health education, and social justice.

“We have monthly meetings where we bring our children together for structured activities,” said Boston-Hill. “It’s truly no playdate. It’s an activity that’s on steroids to infuse them with leadership skills.”

The chapter’s activities allow children to develop essential life skills while maintaining strong ties to their local communities.

One of the Nassau County chapter’s hallmark initiatives is its philanthropic efforts. Through fundraising events and community service projects, the chapter has supported a variety of local, national, and international causes.

For instance, the chapter has consistently contributed to Jack and Jill of America’s national initiatives, supporting organizations such as Save the Children, Africare, and UNICEF. It has also made a concerted effort to award scholarships to non-Jack and Jill students in Nassau County.

In 1988, the chapter launched its first Artistic Scholarship in music, further solidifying its dedication to enriching the lives of young people in the community.

Each year, the local chapter awards upwards of $10,000 to $15,000 in scholarships to high school seniors.

“We give scholarships to students who are Nassau County residents and will be attending college for the first time,” said Boston-Hill. “We never award this to our own children; we give to the community.” This practice is integral to the chapter’s mission of instilling a sense of service and responsibility in the children of Jack and Jill.

The chapter’s commitment to community service is perhaps most evident through events like its annual sandwich-making event, where families come together to prepare sandwiches and snacks for local food pantries.

The chapter regularly hosts educational events. The annual Teen Summit, for example, invites high school students from across Nassau County to attend workshops led by professionals in various fields, including medical, legal and business tracks. The event also provides a platform for college professors and local public officials to engage with young people about career possibilities.

“We bring children from all walks of life together to give them exposure to different career paths and they’re able to explore what they might want to do with their future,” Boston-Hill said.

The chapter also fosters a strong sense of mentorship, with many past members returning to guide current participants.

“We have legacy members who now bring their children back into the chapter,” Boston-Hill said. “They offer invaluable insights into the history of the organization, as well as how things have evolved over the years.”

The Nassau County chapter’s rich history can also be seen in its efforts to create a lasting community among its members.

The creation of the Charter Associates group in 2004 and the Charter Father’s Auxiliary group in 2005 allowed for greater family involvement, particularly among fathers. These groups serve as key sources of support for the chapter and its initiatives, reinforcing the sense of unity that defines the organization.

As the chapter celebrated its 65th anniversary in 2024, Boston-Hill reflected on the chapter’s enduring legacy.

“We’re in our 66th year now and it’s amazing to see how far we’ve come,” she said. “We’ve grown from a small group of dedicated mothers to a vibrant chapter that continues to make a significant impact on the lives of children in our community.”

The chapter’s ongoing work is not only a testament to its founders’ vision but also a reflection of the hard work and dedication of its current members. With a diverse demographic that includes entrepreneurs, doctors, lawyers and educators, the Nassau County chapter of Jack and Jill of America has evolved into a powerful force for social good.

“We have women of all different backgrounds united by one common goal: to ensure that our children grow into strong, successful leaders,” Boston-Hill said.

The chapter will continue to prioritize community service, educational development and the empowerment of young people.

“We aim to create leaders who will make a difference in the world,” said Boston-Hill. “Our children are the future and we’re committed to giving them the tools they need to succeed.”

For more information about the Nassau County chapter of Jack and Jill America visit Jack and Jill Nassau County.