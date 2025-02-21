For over 60 years the Manhasset Student Community Association has provided awards to rising seniors in the form of summer studies awards. This program is for students to participate in a summer enrichment activity between their junior and senior years.

The Summer Studies Awards are not based on financial need or academic excellence but rather on motivation and passion. Past award recipients include individuals who demonstrate a passion for academic study, an art form, a social justice cause, or other areas of interest.

In 2024, the SCA awarded 13 well-deserving and impressive high school juniors.

This included Grace Punzalan, recipient of the Hofstra University Summer Science Research Program, Sophia Xenophontos, recipient of the Science Research Internship at Stony Brook University, Chloe Pusey, recipient of the Newhouse Summer Immersion in NYC, Eliana Linder, recipient of the NYU GSTEM, Alex Lu, recipient of the research internship at the Yue Laboratory, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Rebecca Alcaraz, recipient of the Tufts Intensive Engineering Design Lab Summer Program, Juan Vazquez, recipient of an internship at Studio 4D, Sophia Chainani, recipient of the University of Notre Dame Leadership Seminars – The Power of Investing, Drew Schwartz, recipient of the Integrated Marketing at NYU, and Meghan Colello who partook in an independent science research program.

“GSTEM allowed me to embrace my passion for scientific research and meet like minded peers,” Linder said. “Over the course of the summer, I conducted a computational oncology project focusing on lung adenocarcinomas at NYU Langone.

This experience was beyond rewarding, allowing me to contribute to the greater scientific field and enhance the understanding of immunotherapies.”

Other recipients included Arjun Saini, Cole Thalheimer and Jackson Kang.

The Manhasset SCA is currently accepting applications for the 2025 Summer Studies Program. The deadline for completed applications is by March 7.

The selection committee will hold interviews with all candidates on April 9.

More detailed information can be found on the Manhasset School Association website http://www.manhassetsca.org/SummerStudies.html