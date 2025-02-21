Ahoy, Manhasset Mateys! Get ready to set sail on a literary adventure at The Munsey Park School “Books are Treasure” fair. Meanwhile, over at Shelter Rock School, prepare to turn up the volume and “Read Like a Shelter Rock Star.”

Manhasset Book Fair Week kicks off on Monday, March 10. Family Night at Shelter Rock will be from 4:30-8:30 p.m. with the Manhasset High School contemporary ensemble performing at 5:30 p.m.

Family Night at Munsey Park will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with a special visit from Jack Sparrow.

The Scholastic Book Fair continues throughout the week with class visits, where parents can enjoy the fun and shop the fair with their kids. Look for an email detailing the class schedule and more book fair information in your children’s backpacks.

Preschool events for rising tide raiders and beginner rock stars in town are planned for Thursday, March 13.

Munsey Park’s Preschool Hour will run from 12:15 to 1:10 p.m. in the Multipurpose Room and will feature a presentation from The Actor’s Garage. Shelter Rock’s Preschool Hour will be from 1:15 to 2:15 p.m. and will feature a musical rock and roll activity and story time with the school principal.

The SCA Scholastic Book Fairs give back to the community through multiple philanthropic endeavors. Both elementary schools are collaborating with a Manhasset High School student-run book drive to collect used books for the Adventures in Learning after-school enrichment center.

The Munsey Park School Student Council, along with the Kindness Club and the Shelter Rock Student Council, will also donate some of the used books collected to the Book Fairies, a non-profit organization that distributes reading materials to local communities that need them.

The students from both schools will make announcements each morning about the importance of reading and how donations support reading in the community.

These book drives are the perfect opportunity for families to clear out shelf space for new books while supporting local children in need.

In addition, both schools are once again fundraising through the “Share the Fair” campaign (previously All For Books). Funds raised through “Share the Fair” will help build school and classroom libraries and provide Adventures in Learning with money to purchase new books for their program at the Munsey Park book fair.