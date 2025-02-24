No Spin Zone: Discombobulating

President Trump has two hobbies: golf and creating confusion. The formal name for the latter is “discombobulate.”

The first month of the second Trump term has featured the following in no particular order.

Threatening to invade Panama. Musing about taking over Gaza and Greenland. Suggesting that Canada will soon become the “51st state” and be run by Wayne Gretzky. Renaming the Gulf of Mexico and banishing the Associated Press because it refuses to accept the new “Gulf of America” designation. Labeling the Ukrainian leader a “dictator.” Firing many bureaucrats in DC. Slapping tariffs on just about every country except Slovenia, where Melania’s from. Allowing Elon Musk to do whatever it is that Elon Musk is doing.

Partial list. Exhausting. More coming. But WHY?

There’s a reason. And it’s apparently my job to explain that reason to the world because no one else will, including Mr. Trump.

Let’s begin with this, the president gets bored easily. He’s a deal maker but not a patient one. He likes action around the clock.

Creating political and media hysteria falls into the action category. It also allows the negotiator to put his adversaries into the land of uncertainty.

Last week the president called the leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a “dictator” and implied that the war never would have started if the big Z had been a better negotiator. At the same time, Trump went light on bad Vlad Putin, the true villain in the conflict.

Here’s why. The president knows old Vlad is a sociopath but needs him to stop killing everybody. Trump also believes Zelenskyy is not likely to support a ceasefire brokered by him and Putin, so he’s running down the Ukrainian in bid to weaken his influence.

That’s a hardball geopolitical strategy that could lead to a lessening of hostilities. And you may have noticed that after the “dictator” comment, Trump quickly sent a U.S. envoy to Ukraine to publicly say Zelenskyy is a brave guy.

Stick. Carrot.

On the Gaza front, the only reason Hamas is releasing any hostages at all is it fears Trump. The Iran-backed terrorists do not want the American president to insert himself into their territory, which Trump has threatened to do.

Panama, same thing. Trump wants the Chinese out of the Canal Zone and lower charges for American ships. So he threatens invasion. But he won’t invade. The Panamanians will give the USA everything it wants.

Are we all understanding? By discombobulating situations, President Trump creates fear and insecurity. By using flattery, he gains access to the bad guys. That’s what’s going on.

The worldwide media, of course, could not care less about strategic moves. It is solely in business to harm Donald Trump, not to illuminate anything. Thus it headlines the president’s provocative statements without any context whatsoever.

In the end it will come down to results. So far, some good things have happened. Illegal migrant crossings are down 93 percent. Canada and Mexico have both beefed up border security. Hostages have been freed in Gaza, Venezuela, and Russia. Two Chinese security firms have been fired in Panama. Some blatant corruption has been exposed by Musk.

Pretty good for one month, right? Well, not if you follow the corrupt media. But at this point, the scribes don’t count very much. They have basically marginalized themselves, with a big assist from one Donald Trump.

Talk about strategy.