Transform Your Space with Farzaneh Karamzadeh’s interior design

Farzaneh Karamzadeh, an experienced interior designer with more than 27 years of expertise, has been a cornerstone of Safavieh Home Furnishings in Glen Cove for the past three years. Known for her attention to detail and dedication to creating personalized, functional spaces, Karamzadeh brings unparalleled knowledge to every design project she takes on. Her approach to interior design is rooted in collaboration, creativity and an unyielding commitment to turning each client’s vision into a reality.

“My process is very much about building a relationship with my clients,” Karamzadeh said. “I start by bringing them into the showroom, where we can discuss their tastes, their goals and what they truly want out of their living space. It’s essential to understand their vision first because this is what guides everything that follows.”

This initial consultation is just the beginning of Karamzadeh’s meticulous approach. After discussing preferences and goals, she takes the time to visit the client’s home, assess the space and pinpoint areas that offer potential for improvement. This dual-phase approach, blending both the theoretical design discussion and the practical assessment of the physical space, is what sets her apart.

“I truly believe that a space should reflect the personality and lifestyle of the people who live there,” Karamzadeh explained. “It’s not just about how a room looks—it’s about how it feels and how it functions. My goal is to create a space that feels like home, where every detail is purposeful and adds value to the overall experience of living there.”

Her design philosophy centers on balance and harmony, with an emphasis on creating spaces that are both aesthetically pleasing and highly functional. She believes that great design is more than just a visual experience—it’s about creating an environment that serves the needs of the people who inhabit it.

“When you walk into a space I’ve designed, I want you to feel a sense of ease and comfort,” she said. “It’s about the details—how the colors interact, how the furniture flows and how the space makes you feel when you walk in the door.”

Her deep understanding of interior design principles, combined with her years of experience, allows her to create rooms that are not only beautiful but also practical. Karamzadeh’s designs often incorporate elements of modern elegance alongside timeless appeal, using a curated mix of textures, colors and materials to bring each project to life.

Another crucial aspect of Karamzadeh’s design process is her commitment to clear communication. From the first consultation to the final reveal, she ensures that her clients are fully involved in every step.

“I keep my clients informed throughout the process, ensuring that we’re aligned at every stage,” she said. “A great design isn’t just about executing ideas; it’s about making sure that the client feels heard and involved every step of the way.”

This dedication to collaboration ensures that the final product always reflects the client’s desires. Whether it’s a cozy living room, a sophisticated dining area or a fully functional kitchen, Karamzadeh works to ensure that her designs serve both form and function.

Beyond her work, she finds inspiration in maintaining a balanced personal life. She enjoys practicing meditation and exercise, activities that help her stay focused and energized.

“Having time for myself is important,” she said. “It keeps me grounded and allows me to approach my work with a clear mind and a fresh perspective.”

Karamzadeh’s passion for interior design and her drive to create beautiful, functional spaces have made her a sought-after designer at Safavieh. Whether transforming a single room or managing a complete home makeover, her designs are marked by a thoughtful balance of beauty, functionality and personal touch.

“I’m excited to help my clients make their spaces truly their own,” she said. “Every home is different and I love the challenge of tailoring each design to meet the unique needs of the people who will live in it.”

With her expertise, attention to detail and client-focused approach, Karamzadeh continues to make a significant impact in the world of interior design, one thoughtfully designed space at a time.

Visit www.safavieh.com to learn more.