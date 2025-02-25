Four Great Neck villages will be holding elections for its board of trustees and justice positions on March 18, and all candidates are running unopposed.

The villages of Great Neck Estates, Kensington, Saddle Rock and Thomaston will be hosting elections for various positions.

In Great Neck Estates, two trustee seats on its board of trustees and the village justice will face election.

Running for these two seats are incumbents Trustee Howard S. Hershenhorn and Trustee Lilia Shemesh.

Hershenhorn is running under the Better Government Party, while Shemesh is running under the United Residents Party.

Hershenhorn joined the board of trustees in 2008. Shemesh was elected to the board of trustees in the village’s 2024 election, taking the seat of former Trustee Michael Smiley after securing 55% of the votes, just 29 more than Smiley.

Great Neck Estates Village Justice Village Justice David I. Schaffer will also seek re-election.

All three positions are for four-year terms.

The election will be held from noon until 9 p.m. at the Great Neck Estates Village Hall.

The Village of Kensington’s election will also feature two trustee seats on the ballot. Running for re-election are incumbents Trustee Brent Greenspan and Trustee Carey Ye.

Greenspan was elected to the board in 2021 and Ye was elected in 2023. Greenspan is seeking a third term while Ye is seeking a second. Both seats are for a two-year term.

The Village of Kensington election will be held from noon until 9 p.m. at Kensington Village Hall.

Two trustees in Saddle Rock will face their first election this March after being appointed to the board last year.

Trustee Hal Chado and Trustee Robert Kraus are both running for Saddle Rock’s two trustee seats on the ballot. Both seats are for a four-year term.

The election will be held from noon until 6 p.m. at the Saddle Rock Village Hall.

In the Village of Thomaston, the mayor and two trustees will also run for re-election.

Mayor Steven Weinberg, Trustee Burton Weston and Trustee Nancy Sherman are running uncontested. All three are running under the Good Neighbors party.

Weinberg became acting mayor in September 2014 after former Mayor Bob Stern resigned, and became mayor about a month later.

Sherman was elected to the board in 2023 via a write-in campaign, ousting former Trustee Karen Lynne Siegel, who also ran on a write-in campaign.

The Thomaston election will be held from noon until 9 p.m. at its village hall.