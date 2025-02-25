Four Manhasset villages will be holding elections on March 18, with the Village of Munsey Park the sole village with challengers running for its two trustee seats.

The villages of Munsey Park, Plandome, Plandome Manor and Plandome Heights will be holding elections.

In Munsey Park, Trustee Regina Im and Trustee Gregory LiCalzi Jr. are seeking re-election. Im is opposed by Patricia Miller while LiCalzi will face off against Bruno Carusone.

Both Im and LiCalzi were elected to the board in 2020.

Mayor Lawrence A. Ceriello will also be seeking re-election in an uncontested race. He was elected to the board as a trustee in 2017 but took over the mayoral seat in 2019 to succeed former Mayor Frank DeMento.

In the Village of Plandome, four seats are up for election and all are being sought by incumbents without any challengers.

Mayor John “Jake” Kurkjian, Deputy Mayor Don Richardson, Trustee Damien Quinn and Village Justice James D. Kiley are all seeking re-election.

Kurkjian faced an election last year after being appointed to the mayoral position. He had served as a trustee prior to then.

The same was true for Quinn, who was appointed to Kurkjian’s vacant trustee seat and was elected to the post in 2024.

In Plandome Manor, Mayor Barbara Donno, Trustee Matthew Clinton and Trustee James Baydar are seeking re-election and running unopposed.

The Plandome Heights ballot will feature Trustee Jerry Love, Trustee Norman Taylor, Trustee Daniel Cataldo and Village Justice Cye E. Ross. All are running unopposed.