Exploring the delicious history of Mardi Gras: from king cakes to gumbo

Mardi Gras or “Fat Tuesday,” has long been celebrated as a day of revelry before the season of Lent begins.

The festivities, known for their elaborate parades, masquerades and indulgent feasts, are particularly synonymous with the city of New Orleans. But while the costumes, music and beads often take center stage, the food of Mardi Gras is equally important—steeped in centuries of history and culture. This year Mardi Gras falls on Tuesday, March 4.

Origins of Mardi Gras and its Culinary Influence

Mardi Gras traces its origins back to ancient European celebrations, particularly in France and Italy, marking the beginning of Lent. The tradition of “Fat Tuesday” stems from the need to use up all the rich foods that would not be allowed during the fasting period of Lent.

Historically, this included foods such as meats, sugar, eggs and butter. The indulgence before the solemnity of Lent became a time for communities to come together in feasting and celebration.

The French brought this tradition to North America in the early 18th century, first establishing Mardi Gras celebrations in the Louisiana Territory. The first American Mardi Gras was celebrated in 1699 near present-day New Orleans. As the years passed, the celebration evolved, becoming a defining feature of New Orleans culture.

Iconic Dishes

While each Mardi Gras celebration is unique, certain foods are emblematic of the occasion and have become staples of the holiday. These dishes are both indulgent and reflective of the region’s rich cultural mix.

King Cake



This colorful, ring-shaped pastry is often decorated with purple, green and gold sugar, the colors of Mardi Gras, representing justice, faith and power, respectively.

The cake is a sweet, cinnamon-flavored dough that is braided and filled with a sugary, cream cheese filling or fruit preserves. Hidden inside the cake is a small plastic baby and whoever finds the baby must either host next year’s king cake party or provide the next king cake.

Bakeries across Long Island make king cakes leading up to the holiday, including Stew Leonard’s (East Meadow and Farmingdale), King Kullen (Manhasset, Garden City Park and Bethpage) and Dortoni Bakery and Pastry Shoppe (Levittown).

Cajun and Creole Cuisine

Mardi Gras food is deeply connected to the region’s Cajun and Creole culinary traditions. Cajun cuisine, with its rustic, hearty flavors, draws heavily from French, African and Native American influences, while Creole cuisine is a more refined blend of French, Spanish, African and Caribbean ingredients.

Both styles have contributed dishes that are synonymous with Mardi Gras. Check out Bourbon Street in Bayside, Sexy Crab Cajun Seafood in Levittown or Kreyol Taste in Uniondale.

Po’boys



A po’boy is a hearty sandwich typically filled with fried seafood such as shrimp or oysters. Check out The Cajun Bucket in West Hempstead or Louisiana Joe’s in Oceanside.

Jambalaya

Jambalaya is a beloved dish during Mardi Gras, showcasing the fusion of French, Spanish and African influences in New Orleans. It is a one-pot meal made of rice, meat (often chicken, sausage or seafood) and a variety of spices.

The dish is versatile and can vary from cook to cook, but the combination of rich flavors and hearty ingredients makes it a perfect fit for the festive spirit of Mardi Gras. Check out Galo Tavern18 in New Hyde Park, Sangria 71 in Williston Park or Margaritas Cafe in East Meadow, Merrick, Wantagh, Hicksville and Williston Park.

Gumbo

Another dish closely associated with Mardi Gras is gumbo. This flavorful stew combines a rich roux (a mixture of flour and fat) with vegetables, meat and seafood, often served over rice.

There are countless variations of gumbo, from the seafood gumbo made with shrimp, crab and oysters to the more meat-heavy gumbo made with sausage and chicken. The dish has its roots in West African and French culinary traditions. Try Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood in Hicksville, Voodoo Crab of Massapequa or The Monster Crab in Carle Place.

Beignets



While they are enjoyed year-round, beignets take on special significance during Mardi Gras. Beignets are symbolic of the indulgent nature of Mardi Gras, a time to let loose and enjoy the sweetness of life before the fasting period of Lent. Find these at The French Workshop (Garden City, Plainview and Wantagh) or Marie Blachère Bakery (Great Neck).