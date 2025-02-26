Education, love, and community: The work of Rabbis Deborah Tract and David Katz

Rabbis Deborah Tract and David Katz are helping bring their communities together.

Rabbi Deborah Tract is the daughter of a reform rabbi and a Jewish educator who served at Long Island congregations.

Tract is also a mother of six, serving at the Temple Or Elohim. When she isn’t at the temple, Tract enjoys spending time with her family doing activities such as viewing a Broadway show or enjoying a long walk on a nice day.

As rabbi at the temple, she operates one of the many programs provided by the temple.

“It is about education,” Tract said. “I love educating children. I love educating adults. It’s about being there for people.”

Rabbi David Katz is the senior rabbi at the Temple Or Elohim.

He said he has dedicated his time tending to the temple and its congregation,.

“Whether I’m in the temple or out of the temple. The temple is my community,” Katz said.

Katz is also known for his musical attributes as a cantor rabbi and has performed nationwide. Katz takes the stage every year alongside different performers at the temple’s Concert Of Love.

“The concert is the temple’s gift to the community to create more healing and community connection and togetherness,” he said.

Both rabbis said they strive to create a safe and compassionate environment for all as the state of the world leaves many with anxiety.

“We are a very welcoming environment, and we work hard to make sure people know that they are loved by us and that this is their spiritual home,” Katz said.

The Temple Or Elohim preaches “compassion, empathy, tolerance and love,” Katz said. “We make sure that our congregants know that we’re here for them and that it’s a safe place to come,” Tract added.

As part of the temple’s work, they are assembling evens for the community’s enjoyment.

Tract said she looks forward to the fifth-grade living wax museum. For this event, students select a Jewish figure and create an educational poster to present to the public.

Other temple events include a Lunch and Learn happening Thursday, March 27, a guest rabbi speaking on Jewish organ donation and saving a life, meditation with the cantor, choir rehearsal, and many more.

“This is what makes our Temple extraordinarily unique and valuable to the community. We have such a depth of multiple rabbis, cantors, educators, and experiences for the community and our members,” Tract said. “It’s all part of its specialness.”

The Temple Or Elohim is located at 18 Tobie Lane in Jericho.