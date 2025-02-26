Republican senators call for full repeal of congestion pricing

Republican state lawmakers addressed the reversal of congestion pricing, as multiple senators have backed a bill that would repeal it entirely.

Sen. Jack Martins (R–Old Westbury) introduced a bill three days after Gov. Kathy Hochul’s congestion pricing plan began on Jan. 5., that would fully repeal it and audit the MTA.

“Congestion Pricing has been a gimmick and a farce from the very beginning,” he said alongside other Republicans on Monday, Feb. 24. “We don’t need this tax, we need competent and accountable leadership. New Yorkers, and our Long Island families, who must travel to and from New York City for work, visits and appointments, deserve nothing less.”

Four other Republicans, including Sen. Steve Rhoads (R-Wantagh) gave remarks and shared their support for halting congestion pricing.

“New Yorkers are tired of being Albany’s endless ATM,” Rhoades said. “The Governor’s decision to squander taxpayer dollars defending a failed congestion pricing scheme is both reckless and out of touch.”

On Feb. 19, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy wrote a letter to Hochul regarding the federal repeal of congestion pricing. He called the policy a “slap in the face” to the working class and business owners while alleging it provided no toll-free option for drivers who want or need to travel by vehicle in the metro area, and the toll rate was set primarily to raise revenue for transit.

“Every American should be able to access New York City regardless of their economic means. It shouldn’t be reserved for an elite few,” Duffy said.

The White House posted a picture of the president wearing a crown with a quote from Trump saying “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!” one hour after Duffy’s letter had been sent to the governor.

The toll into Manhattan had been set at a one-a-day daytime rate of $9 for passenger vehicles. Motorcycles were charged $4.50 and small trucks and non-commuter buses were charged $14.40 during the day. Night-time rates were reduced by 75%. The tolls were for vehicles entering Manhattan’s Central Business District below 60th Street.

Hochul held a press conference later that day to discuss the federal government’s decision to repeal congestion pricing.

“I don’t care if you love congestion pricing or hate it,” Hochul said. “This is an attack on our sovereign identity, our independence from Washington.”

The governor also addressed the president during the conference. According to published reports, the two later met at the White House on Friday in a closed-door meeting.

“The streets of this city, where battles were fought; we stood up to a king. And we won then. And in case you don’t know New Yorkers, when we’re in a fight, we do not back down. Not now, not ever. Because, who are we fighting for here? We’re fighting for our residents, our commuters, our riders, our drivers, our emergency personnel.”

Hochul and the MTA filed suit against the Department of Transportation in response to the decision.

Rockland County Republican Sen. Bill Weber called the lawsuit “economically reckless” and “politically tone-deaf” when he spoke alongside other lawmakers on Monday.

Riders Alliance Policy & Communications Director Danny Pearlstein said that people throughout the area see the governor’s continued support of congestion pricing.

“Transit riders are glad to see Governor Hochul standing strong for congestion relief from the courthouse to the White House.,” she said. “New York’s innovative program wins more people over each day and is good for businesses from bars to bus companies.”