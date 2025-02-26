Quantcast
Education
Port Washington

Schreiber seniors talk phone safety with Weber middle schoolers

By Long Island Press Staff Posted on
port comm phone safety 1
Schreiber health students talk to seventh graders at Weber Middle School about phone safety.
Courtesy of Port Washington School District
port comm phone safety 2
Courtesy of Port Washington School District

Schreiber High School’s senior health class teamed up with Weber Middle School’s seventh-grade health class for a hands-on phone safety session on Feb. 24.

After receiving a cyber safety presentation from the U.S. Attorney’s Office earlier this month, Weber students got personal insights from seniors who wrote letters sharing the pros and cons of phone use.

The senior’s recent visit gave the middle schoolers a chance to reflect on their own phone habits, assess risks, and get a sneak peek into life at Schreiber.

