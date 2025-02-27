The Propel NY Energy project is soliciting community feedback as they apply for permits for the $3.2 billion power line project

The $3.2 billion Propel NY Energy project, which would add 58 miles of underground power transmission lines throughout Nassau County, is in the midst of the permitting process and soliciting stakeholder feedback before plans to break ground next year.

The Propel New York Energy project is a collaboration between the New York Power Authority, the state’s public power utility, and New York Transco, a New York developer, owner and operator of bulk electrical transmission facilities.

The project includes the implementation of new and upgraded electrical stations along with nearly 90 miles of underground and submarine – or below the sea floor – transmission lines.

The electrical transmission lines will connect the electrical sources to the substations, which then distribute electricity to surrounding homes and businesses through separate distribution lines.

While stakeholders are able to participate and provide feedback during the ongoing permit process, multiple community information sessions were held last year to garner feedback.

Shannon Baxevanis, New York Transco director of communication and public affairs, said some aspects of the project have changed in response to community suggestions.

“So when we get those thoughts in, which we have received quite a few from villages, elected officials or just residents that are within the area, we are taking all of those questions and feedback,” Baxevanis said. “We pull them into our engineering team and they are evaluating the different options.”

She said some suggestions have been vetted and approved by engineers, like shifting a small section of the power line route to a different street, but that not all can be implemented due to various factors.

Baxevanis said the route of the power lines is flexible and will not be finalized until all permits are granted. It is anticipated that permits will be awarded in 2026.

Construction is anticipated to begin in mid-2026 with about a four-year construction period. Transmission lines are planned to be in service by mid-2030.

The project intends to bolster reliability, resiliency and redundancy in the electrical grid, while also working towards environmental sustainability goals. This would be achieved through the updated transmission lines which could utilize more clean energy sources.

A majority of the electrical grid downstate is reliant on the use of fossil fuels. The transmission project would bolster the use of renewable energy sources by establishing clean energy pathways that current lines can not sustain.

The project would establish three ties between Long Island and the statewide power grid, mostly utilizing 345kV transmission lines.

About 58 miles of transmission lines will be in Nassau County, along with two new substations. Another 1.6 miles of lines will be installed in Suffolk County.

A majority of the lines will be placed in Long Island, with just 12 miles in New York City and about 9 miles in Westchester County.

In Nassau County, 15 miles of lines are planned in North Hempstead, 12 miles in Hempstead and 31 miles in Oyster Bay. There are an additional 6.5 miles of submarine lines planned through the Long Island Sound.

The transmission lines are planned to be placed under existing public rights of way and utility properties throughout Nassau County and in Suffolk County, Queens, the Bronx and Westchester County.

Multiple community information sessions are planned for residents to learn about the project.

March 10: Farmingdale State College – Campus Center Building, 2350 Broadhollow Road from 6-8 p.m.

March 25: Oceanside Library, 30 Davison Ave. from 6-8 p.m.

March 26: Mineola Community Center, 155 Washington Ave. from 6-8 p.m.

April 10: Virtual meeting from 6-8 p.m.