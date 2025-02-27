Roslyn High School inducted into National Honor Society

Some 191 Roslyn High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society on Feb. 10. The ceremony took place in the high school auditorium.

The National Honor Society was established in 1921 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. The NHS program “empowers and equips your students with the knowledge and skills to be transformative leaders in your school, community, and beyond. In addition, it provides a necessary bridge between students and school leaders—helping you to engage and hear what students think, feel, and need,” according to the NHS website.

Selection into the NHS is based on fidelity to the four tenants of the society: scholarship, service, leadership, and character. Membership requirements include: students must have a 90 or above unweighted average, complete community service hours, demonstrate leadership skills, and uphold high standards of character.

Inducted members are expected to participate in service projects, leadership training, tutoring programs, and other community-oriented activities.