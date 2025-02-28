New Hyde Park celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with 4th annual parade on March 8

New Hyde Park will have its fourth annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday, March 8.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. on Hillside Boulevard, move east on Jericho Turnpike, cross New Hyde Park Road, and end at the New Hyde Park Fire House at 1555 Jericho Turnpike.

Assembly will start at 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lane.

Aside from celebrating the Irish American holiday, the parade will once again be held in honor of all first responders to recognize the men and women who serve the community and put their lives on the line every day to keep the village safe.

The parade will be led by Deputy Inspector Eileen Downing, the first woman to be its grand marshal in history. Downing is a commanding officer in the NYPD.