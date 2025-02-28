New Vice President for Northwell Health

Northwell Health has appointed Dr. Matthew Harinstein as vice president and associate chief medical officer for the system and associate medical director at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset.

Harinstein brings over a decade of experience from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center as an attending physician specializing in cardiology and in various clinical and administrative leadership roles.

He was the founding director of the UPMC Center for Cardio-Oncology, chief of cardiology at UPMC McKeesport, and held leadership positions with the UPMC Heart & Vascular Institute.

“Dr. Harinstein’s extensive leadership experience in cardiovascular care, particularly his contributions to cardio-oncology and expertise in noninvasive imaging, make him an exceptional addition to North Shore University Hospital,” Dr. David Hirschwerk, medical director at NSUH, said in a statement on Northwell’s website. “Additionally, his impressive administrative roles, including senior leadership positions at UPMC International, and his commitment to medical education further underscore his dedication to health care excellence. We are delighted to welcome him to Northwell Health.”

Harinstein has given many national and international presentations, has been published in multiple medical journals, and serves on the board of directors of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology.

Additionally, he was senior vice president, chief operating officer, and associate chief medical officer for UPMC International, where he oversaw clinical operations and coordinated and expanded clinical service lines in Italy, China, Ireland, and Kazakhstan.

“Northwell offers many exciting opportunities and is aggressively growing with an environment and culture similar to the large system I have experienced,” said Harinstein in a statement on Northwell’s website. “I’m looking forward to being a leader at Northwell to help further its mission to deliver the highest quality clinical care and optimal patient experience.”