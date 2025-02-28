Mayor Panzenbeck named honoree at healthcare celebration

Before she became mayor, Pam Panzenbeck volunteered in healthcare to help her community. Now, she has been named an honoree by CEC Healthcare at its 10th anniversary celebration.

The organization formerly the Charles Evans Center, has three Nassau locations in Glen Cove, Bethpage and Seaford and will celebrate its anniversary at the Millridge Inn in Jericho on March 25.

“We are pleased to honor Mayor Panzenbeck at our 10-year anniversary as she has been a key partner in our efforts to bring high-quality healthcare to the residents of Glen Cove,” said James Dolan, CEO of the center.

“Glen Cove is fortunate to have such dedicated organizations working together to support our residents, and I am honored to play a role in fostering these partnerships,” Panzenbeck said.

As she enters her fourth year in office, Panzenbeck said she has worked with the organization to provide community outreach programs to city residents. She said in the past, the city worked with the CEC to provide Narcan kits to residents and that the organization has aided members of the region’s homeless population.

“They’re involved all around the community,” she said.

She said the organization offers dental and mental health care in addition to medical care.

Before her time as mayor, Panzenbeck said she volunteered at a healthcare agency. She said she volunteered for over 10 years at the Glen Cove Hospital, which is a division of Northwell. She said she worked in the Volunteer Office, where she organized events and helped guests.

Between her volunteerism and her previous career as a high school teacher, Panzenbeck said she’s learned the value of empathy.

“When you’re with people, you never know what they’re going through,” she said.

The CEC said the city has showcased strong support to the organization. The organization is a member of the city’s Interagency Council, which enhances collaboration between community agencies to support services for residents.

“The first thing that comes to mind is the Mayor’s longstanding support of the Glen Cove

InterAgency Council, which is a consortium of local social, human, and health service organizations,” said Director of Operations Daniel Vogrin. “The Mayor frequently attends meetings, and if not, her Deputy always attends.”

At its 10-year anniversary, the organization is also honoring Patrick Bardsley, the co-founder and CEO of Spectrum Designs Foundation. The nonprofit, whose workforce is over 50% autistic adults, uses its revenue to advances inclusive hiring practices, according to its website.

Panzenbeck said she is honored to be one of the CEC’s honorees and that she looks forward to attending the celebration alongside her family.