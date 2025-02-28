Safety improvements coming to Port Washington Boulevard in Flower Hill

The state Department of Transportation is in the design phase for traffic safety improvements along Port Washington Boulevard around the intersection with Middle Neck Road in Flower Hill.

The DOT will add a lane for through and right-turn traffic on southbound Port Washington Boulevard.

According to Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, other additions will include extending left turn lanes along both north and southbound Port Washington Boulevard and adding a new sidewalk, curb ramps, and high-visibility crosswalks at the intersection.

“Port Washington Boulevard is one of the most essential thoroughfares for the Village of Flower Hill and the entire peninsula, and these essential investments will go a long way toward maximizing the safety of our infrastructure for motorists, pedestrians and bicyclists alike,” DeRiggi-Whitton said.

Work on the road improvements is expected to start as early as this summer, according to NYSDOT officials.