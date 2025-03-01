3 New restaurants to take a bite of this weekend

Bitute57, offering dishes like a fried seafood platter, is one of three new restaurants to try on Long Island.

Want to have a taste of something new this weekend? Look no further — here are three hot new restaurants to sink your teeth into!

5 Brothers Chicken and Waffles

This Southern cuisine spot that serves chicken and waffles like you’ve never had before is adding its second location on Long Island.

The new restaurant offers a variety of delicious options including tenders and waffles ($10.99+), sweet corn nuggets ($4.99), and homemade baked mac and cheese ($4.99).

They are committed to using the freshest ingredients and supporting local farmers.

30 NY-25A, Setauket- East Setauket, 631-675-0054, 5brotherscw.com

Read also: Cajun restaurants to get a taste of Mardi Gras 2025

LI McGraths

Opening just in time for St. Patrick’s Day is this new restaurant serving some Irish favorites along with American classics.

Your luck just came in with these options including Lamb Lollipops, Galway fish and chips and Guinness Irish stew. They promise a warm atmosphere to make sure every visit is just as special.

If you’re looking for a new Irish spot to try after the parade, you’ve found the right place.

217 Main St., Farmingdale, 516-854-2040, limcgraths.com

Bitute57

Make way for some Peruvian cuisine! This dine-in restaurant is perfect for your next celebration.

Bitute57 offers numerous choices including camarones bitute ($14), ceviche conchas negras ($25) and pollo broaster ($18). With such an extensive menu, it’ll make you keep coming back to try something new.

This authentic Peruvian food is here to share the flavors of their family to yours.

160 Adams Ave., Hauppauge, 631-388-5225, bitute57.com