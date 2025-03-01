Spring cleaning for mental health: 10 tips to detox your home and refresh your mind

As the seasons change, the urge to refresh and renew becomes stronger. Spring cleaning is a familiar tradition for tidying up your home, but its benefits extend beyond physical cleanliness. According to Lisa Garcia, owner of MinimalisaNYC in Floral Park and a home organization expert, your living space has a significant impact on your mental health. Just as we care for our bodies and minds, decluttering and refreshing your environment can promote emotional well-being and balance.

Garcia explains that spring cleaning isn’t only about creating a neat home—it’s about fostering a space that nurtures mental health. “A cluttered space can contribute to a cluttered mind, leading to stress and overwhelm,” she says. “When your environment is organized, you feel more at ease and focused.”

Spring cleaning offers an opportunity to reset your surroundings and mindset, helping both your home and mental clarity.

Garcia shares these 10 tips for spring cleaning with mental well-being in mind:

Spring clean by category, not by room

Rather than cleaning one room at a time, organize by category. Start with things that are alike, such as clothing, books or kitchen items. This method gives you a clearer sense of progress and ensures you address everything in your home, not just in isolated areas.

Don’t forget hidden spaces

Some of the most overlooked areas of the home can harbor clutter, such as under the bed, inside couch cushions or in crawl spaces. Checking these forgotten nooks and crannies during your spring cleaning routine to clear out hidden messes and free up space.

Involve the whole family

Spring cleaning is a great way to get everyone in the family involved. Make it a family event where each person is assigned a task. Working together to declutter and organize can strengthen family bonds and make the process feel less overwhelming.

Make it fun

Cleaning doesn’t have to feel like a chore. Play your favorite workout playlist to keep your energy up. Music can help transform the cleaning process into something more enjoyable. It’s about turning a necessary task into a fun and energizing experience.

Plan a reward

After all your hard work, plan a reward for yourself. Once you’ve finished, treat yourself to something you love, whether it’s a relaxing evening or a favorite snack. Having something to look forward to can make the cleaning process feel more rewarding.

Prepare bags for sorting

As you clean, set aside three bags for items: trash, items to relocate and donations. It is important to create a clear sorting system to help make decisions easier.

Light candles or use essential oils

Creating an inviting atmosphere during your cleaning session can help elevate the experience. Light candles or use essential oils to fill the space with calming or energizing scents. A pleasant aroma can make your home feel like a sanctuary, which is important for mental health.

Be honest—are you really going to fix the darn thing?

Spring cleaning is the perfect time to let go of items that no longer serve you. Be honest about the things you’ve been holding onto. Ask yourself, ‘Am I really going to fix or use this?’ If not, it’s time to let it go.

Keep only what brings you joy

Life is too short for ‘eh.’ Keep only those items that are truly useful or bring you happiness. This allows you to focus on what matters and eliminates the unnecessary clutter that can weigh on your mental state.

Practice gratitude

Express gratitude for the home they are cleaning. Instead of dreading the task, take a moment to appreciate that you have a home to care for. This mindset shift can make a world of difference in how you approach the cleaning process.

By following these tips, you can create a home that not only looks fresh but also supports your mental well-being. Spring cleaning becomes more than just tidying up—it’s an opportunity for a mental and emotional reset, bringing clarity and peace into your space.