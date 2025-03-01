Winter skin care tips for Long Islanders: keep your skin hydrated and healthy all season

With the right routine and a little extra care, your skin can stay healthy and glowing.

As we cross the mid-way point for winter on Long Island, the harsh cold, dry air and indoor heating can wreak havoc on your skin. Maintaining a solid skincare routine during the winter months is essential to protect against dryness, irritation and premature aging. Here’s a winter skin care checklist to help Long Islanders keep their skin healthy and hydrated throughout the colder months.

1. Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize

One of the most important steps in winter skincare is ensuring your skin stays hydrated. Cold weather strips moisture from the skin, leaving it dry and flaky. It’s crucial to apply a rich, nourishing moisturizer twice a day—once in the morning and again before bed. Look for products containing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerin, which help lock moisture into the skin.

2. Use a humidifier

Indoor heating can cause the air to become incredibly dry, leading to dehydration of your skin. Consider using a humidifier in your home or office to add moisture to the air and prevent your skin from drying out. This will help maintain your skin’s natural barrier and prevent irritation.

3. Switch to a gentler cleanser

In the winter, it’s best to use a hydrating cleanser that won’t strip your skin of its natural oils. Avoid harsh soaps or products with strong fragrances, as they can cause irritation and dryness. Opt for cream-based or hydrating cleansers that are gentle on the skin.

4. Don’t skip sunscreen

Many people associate sunscreen with summer, but it’s just as important in the winter. Snow can reflect up to 80 percent of UV rays, meaning your skin is still exposed to harmful sun damage. Apply a broad-spectrum SPF of 30 or higher every day, even on cloudy days, to protect your skin from UVA and UVB rays.

5. Exfoliate, but not too often

While exfoliating can help remove dead skin cells, it’s important not to overdo it during the winter months. Over-exfoliating can strip the skin of its natural oils and lead to irritation. Use a gentle exfoliator once or twice a week to maintain smooth skin without causing dryness.

6. Protect your hands and lips

Don’t forget about your hands and lips during the winter. Use a thick hand cream regularly, especially after washing your hands, to prevent dryness and cracking. Lip balms with beeswax or shea butter are also essential to keep your lips soft and hydrated.

With the right routine and a little extra care, your skin can stay healthy and glowing all year long.