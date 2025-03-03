Focus on the Great Neck Peninsula: Keith Fishenfeld

Great Neck is home to many original retailers.

Some have been under the same owner and management team for many decades. We have featured a few notable establishments in this column, including Kensington Kosher Deli in the Village of Great Neck Plaza and Janet’s Collection in the Village of Great Neck. But wait, there is more!

Meet Keith Fishenfeld of Keith Inc Jewelry Design, a “very” hometown business run by a Great Neck resident. Keith is a three-time, international award-winning jewelry designer who offers to remodel outdated jewelry, jewelry repair, original “Keith” designs, appraisals, and expert restoration.

Keith performs all work on-site and has been in business for over 48 years (yes, you read that right, 48!)—43 of those years have been spent at 4 Bond St.

We had some burning questions for the trumpet-playin’ “Jazz Jeweler” (who, by the way, is still way cooler than you). Keith’s perspective on the evolution of Great Neck’s shopping scene offers an interesting glimpse into the challenges faced by small mom–and–pop businesses these days. Here’s what he had to say:

What is your background?

I mastered my skills as a designer/modelmaker while working for a Tiffany & Cartier manufacturer. I knew deep down that Great Neck was my “destination.” “It was like a beacon calling me. The people were sophisticated, knew quality, and didn’t haggle for their luxury items. It was paradise.”

Keith’s experience working for fine iconic jewelers gave him a solid foundation in design, craftsmanship and business. That he has managed to survive and thrive for nearly half a century, especially in a town where shopping dynamics have drastically shifted, speaks to his craft and his unique business.

When did you first discover Great Neck?

In 1982, I encountered the “phenomenon” of Great Neck Plaza. “Shoppers were swarming in like bees to honey,” he quips. “Back then, people actually paid full price for quality goods and services without arguing. Imagine that!” Our streets were full of shoppers, kids, and families.

“Many who have lived in Great Neck for a long time or worked here know: It was a wholly different experience back in the day when out-of-towners came in droves to Great Neck for a day of window shopping, retail therapy and relaxing at leisure.”

How and Why are you still here?

“I have so many loyal clients who keep coming back. I’m basically, myself, a local treasure,” Keith says, laughing, as the “last self-representing true artist” around.

Keith believes in and passionately proclaims, “American Art and design must thrive to keep a town great!” Plus, “I love Great Neck”—it’s my ‘destination.’” Keith admits he’s witnessed a lot of changes in the town over the years, but he’s not going anywhere. He’s like the grandparent of the local retail scene—grumpy and wise with flair.

What happened to Great Neck’s high-end shopping?

“Let’s just say it’s not the haute couture haven it used to be,” Keith says, shaking his head. “Now it’s often more of a ‘flea market meets shuk’ vibe. You can’t even get a simple watch repair without people trying to haggle for 10 minutes. It’s exhausting. Who is trying to negotiate a watch repair? It’s not a used car!”

Money becomes the priority, not the quality of the work or service. It seems that everyone is price-conscious. Some of the best stores, like Jildor, Lonnys, etcetera, started disappearing because of that. “People then, and now were trying to haggle down everything.”

Keith is all too familiar with the broad cultural shift, where fine art, quality, and personal service are at times overlooked in favor of snagging a bargain. These buying behaviors have, sadly, “altered the reputation of the once vibrant shopping experience in town.” For sure, the crowd has changed, and (the size of) crowds have changed. And yet, Keith is still here, day after day in Great Neck – it’s home.

What Does the Future Hold?

Keith is a seasoned businessman, holding firm on the value he provides and his integrity in business dealings. He especially appreciates clients who show him respect for his efforts, appreciation for his skills as a fine designer, and those who pay for his workmanship without great fuss.

“I guess I’m either ridiculously optimistic or a martyr who enjoys banging my head against the wall,” Keith says with a smirk. That Keith! There are silver linings. Keith’s landlord just renewed his lease for five more years, proving that even in the era of sky-high rents, Keith’s staying put. Clearly, his landlord knows that when you find a gem like Keith, you don’t let it go.

Luckily, Keith was not “forced out” nor lost his lease with “crazy” rent, which is an oft-heard reason at the exit interview from departing commercial tenants in town. It is heartening to hear that some commercial landlords nurture their tenants.

So, sure, the shopping experience on the Great Neck peninsula is vastly different from what it was in our town’s more halcyon days. Full stop.

Still, there are retailers like Keith Fishenfeld. true gems among us, keeping our town’s retail spirit alive. Who knows, maybe in another 48 years, people will be saying, “Keith? He’s practically ancient—but his jewelry is still timeless.”