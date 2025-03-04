Guest Column: Inheriting a broken world

For several years, I have had the privilege of speaking to young minds in middle schools and high schools across Long Island, representing the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center in Glen Cove.

Each session begins with a simple yet profound question: “What kind of world are you inheriting?”

As I gaze into the faces of Generation Z and Generation Alpha, I see intelligence and creativity brimming beneath the surface, yet I am compelled to remind them that they are stepping into a world mired in hate and division. Today’s youth may seem somewhat spoiled, accustomed to the comforts of modern life, but beneath that veneer lies a generation capable of profound change. They will inherit a broken world, a world where hate continues to spread towards marginalized communities. It is their responsibility to take up leadership roles and to challenge the status quo. I urge them to reach higher, for themselves and for society. One of the most important points I share is rooted in our shared humanity. All of us, regardless of our backgrounds, trace our lineage back to the same original mother, approximately 200,000 years ago.

Until about 3,000 years ago, we all had dark skin. As we migrated across continents, adapting to different environments, we developed unique cultures and appearances. Yet, beneath our diverse exteriors, we are all butterflies, each beautiful in its own way, yet fundamentally the same. I often recount the harrowing story of my father, Moshe, who survived three grueling years in the forests of eastern Poland during one of history’s darkest periods. At just 10 years old, he witnessed unspeakable atrocities, losing nearly his entire family.

He emerged from the forest a miracle, a sole survivor in a family of eight. I share this story not for pity, but to underscore a stark reality: I grew up without grandparents, uncles, aunts, or cousins from my father’s side. The void is palpable, a reminder of lives cut short by hatred. As I conclude my talks, I leave students with four critical takeaways, lessons etched into my heart by history’s cruel hand: Don’t Take People for Granted: One of the Holocaust’s harshest lessons is the fragility of life. I would pay anything for just five minutes with my grandmother over a cup of coffee. Regret is powerful; I once heard a man at a funeral lamenting that he never bought flowers for his wife. The room was filled with flowers for her death, but he could only think of the moments he missed while she was alive.

Stand Against Bullying: When you witness someone being bullied, refuse to be part of the silent majority. Gather your friends and walk away with the victim. In those moments, victims feel isolated, vulnerable, and humiliated. Your courage can be a lifeline.

Become a Leader Through Kindness: True leadership arises from acts of kindness. Step outside your comfort zone; sit with someone new at lunch or offer a helping hand to someone struggling. Empower those around you, and they will naturally follow. Beware of false leaders who mislead for their own gain; they often leave disappointment in their wake.

See Humanity as Family: If you view others as your cousins, every encounter becomes a family reunion. This perspective fosters empathy and connection across divides.

Take Responsibility: Accountability begins with you. The Nazis scapegoated Jews for various societal ills, but in truth, blaming others only perpetuates division. Embrace responsibility for your actions and choices, freeing yourself from the cycle of blaming coaches, parents, or friends.

As I look into the eyes of these young leaders, I see potential. They have the power to change the trajectory of society, to inherit this broken world and shape it into something beautiful. The future depends on their willingness to rise above hate and to embrace our shared humanity. In their hands lies the hope of a better tomorrow.