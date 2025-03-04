Cajun restaurants to get a taste of Mardi Gras 2025

Long Island is home to some stellar Cajun restaurants where you can get a taste of Mardi Gras.

BIG DADDY’S

1 Park Ln., Massapequa, 516-799-8877, bigdaddysny.com

From Feb. 25, to March 4, Big Daddy’s is running a Mardi Gras week special with live music and seafood boils, along with various other special offers. That’s in addition to Big Daddy’s regular specials, such as a Cajun-style taco Tuesday with $9 margaritas, rib night on Wednesdays, complimentary cocktails with each steak ordered on Thursday, happy hour 3- 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and more.

BLACKBIRDS GRILLE

533 Old Montauk Hwy., Sayville, 631-563-4144, blackbirdsgrille.com

From classic jumbo jambalaya to marinated pork tenderloin, gator bites, crawfish and gumbo, this spot offers a wide selection of various Cajun classics. Eat at the restaurant in Sayville or order food to your house for Fat Tuesday by using their catering menu.

CAJUN CLAWS

6 N. Ocean Ave., Patchogue, 631-714-4477, cajunclawsrestaurant.com

At this seafood boil and clam bar, you can order a clam or shrimp filled platter while sitting and enjoying a bottle of wine. On Wednesdays, Cajun Claws runs a special where you can get any bottle of house wine for half the price. It should be noted, this special is for members only, however, their delicious menu is available for all to enjoy.

CAJUN CRAB SHACK

230 Jericho Turnpike, Floral Park, 516-519-8821, crabshacknyc.com

This seafood restaurant and bar shows patrons their current “catch,” so guests can then pick the seafood with a choice of seven different sauces including lemon pepper, garlic butter, old bay dry rub and original cajun. Finally, you have a selection of extras to pick such as potatoes, corn on the cob and cajun fries.

GRASSO’S

134 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor, 631- 367-6060, grassosrestaurant.com

Gail Storms and Friends Band will “bring the soul of New Orleans” at Grasso’s 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on March 4. Expect the essence of jazz through pianos, trumpets, saxophones and more. The feast scheduled for the day will also be specifically and uniquely crafted by Chef Tony, the executive chef and owner of Grasso’s.

HOOK & REEL CAJUN SEAFOOD

Multiple Locations, hookreel.com

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood, which has locations in Hicksville and Valley Stream that both offer Mardi Gras party catering menu. The Hicksville location also offers five new Cajun boil specials every Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m to 4 p.m.

LOUISIANA JOE’S SANDWICH SHOP

488 Merrick Rd., Oceanside. 516-442-9838. louisianajoes.com

This place gives that New Orleans atmosphere by serving up their traditional Cajun food with dishes such as Louisiana Hot Wrap, Jambalaya eggs, the Cajun burger, and “The Muffuletta.” Check their website for Fat Tuesday specials.

MARA’S HOMEMADE

236 West Jericho Tpke., Syosset. 516-682-9200. marashomemade.com

Mara’s is a Cajun barbeque joint great for casual eats, with must-have dishes including the crawfish-stuffed baguette, lobster, gator bites (yes alligator!) and the andouille crusted tilapia. The owner herself often comes to check in on patrons, contributing to the hospitable atmosphere. Don’t forget to save room for their famous bluegrass pie, homemade beignets and fresh seasonal fruit pies as a delicious way to have an authentic Mardi Gras experience. Specials and beads are on tap for the big day!

PO’BOY BREWERY

200 Wilson St., Port Jefferson Station, 631-828-1131, poboybrewery.com

Details were not ready as of this post, but Po’Boy Brewery is known for hosting an annual Mardi Gras celebration with Cajun eats, music and festivities.

THE CAJUN BUCKET

Multiple locations, cajunbucket.com

The chef at this eatery with locations in West Hempstead, Oceanside and Carle Place blends Cajun and Creole spices.

THE MONSTER CRAB CAJUN SEAFOOD

173 Morris Ave., Holtsville, 631-846-9729, themonstercrab.com

For some authentic Cajun cuisine to celebrate Mardi Gras, The Monster Crab has you covered with your choice of seafood boils, po’boy sandwiches, a raw bar, seafood baskets, and more. Plus, Mardi Gras would not be complete without one of The Monster Crab’s signature cocktails or martinis.

VOODOO CRAB

Multiple Locations, voodoocrab.com

Visit Voodoo Crab in Rockville Centre, Massapequa, North Babylon, or Centreach, and you’ll get the same thing at each: choices of seafood boils, a raw bar, pasta and rice, meat entrees, and more. The owners want to give Long Islanders a true New Orleans experience, so expect a fun night there for Mardi Gras.