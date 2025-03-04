Spectrum Designs highlights autism employment on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Spectrum Designs, an apparel and promotional products business with more than half of its staff autistic, made its television debut on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Monday, Feb. 24.

Co-founder and CEO Patrick Bardsley and social media specialist Kelli Fisher sat down with the Grammy-winning artist to discuss the organization’s employment model and its impact on autistic individuals.

With 77 employees across locations in Port Washington and Westchester, 65% of the team is on the spectrum.

Employees craft high-quality custom apparel and promotional products for clients ranging from small businesses to global brands like Google, JPMorgan Chase, and Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation.

“We’re always looking to shine a light on businesses that find strength and inclusivity,” said Clarkson on her show.

Nearly 85% of adults on the autism spectrum are unemployed in the United States, but Spectrum Designs has been working to change that for over a decade. The nonprofit provides meaningful job opportunities while challenging misconceptions about autistic talent.

Bardsley and Fisher reflected on Spectrum Designs’ growth from a small startup to a nationally recognized leader in autism employment. The organization has reached significant milestones, including a record $6.7 million in sales in 2024, award-winning marketing campaigns, and viral social media success—achievements driven by its talented workforce.

Fisher, who is on the autism spectrum, shared her personal journey to employment, highlighting the barriers she faced before joining Spectrum.

“I was told I wouldn’t get my license. I wouldn’t succeed in going away to college. But eventually, I did all that,” Fisher said. “Then, I struggled to find jobs. I remember one interview where the employer told me within five minutes that he couldn’t hire me because I didn’t make eye contact. That really stuck with me. But Patrick immediately saw potential in me.”

Starting as a part-time production assistant five years ago, Fisher has since been promoted three times and now serves as head of social media. A video she created recently went viral, amassing more than 25 million views and securing partnerships with major brands, including T.J. Maxx, J. Crew, Microsoft, and Home Depot.

“A lot of people assume things about autism based on the media. It’s always portrayed one way, so my goal is to debunk those myths and show people that autism is truly a spectrum,” Fisher said on the show.

Fisher’s video fueled a surge in business and increased Spectrum’s online following by more than 1,200%. Celebrities such as Jennifer Garner, Meghan Trainor, and SZA shared and engaged with the video, further amplifying Spectrum’s message. The exposure led to more than 200 new business orders and attracted several major brands.

Spectrum Designs plans to establish its first franchise location in Florida later this year.

“Our feature on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ is more than just a moment—it’s a movement,” Bardsley said in a news release. “Every order placed, every partnership formed, and every job created moves us closer to a world where neurodiverse individuals have the opportunities they deserve. We’re incredibly grateful to Kelly Clarkson and her team for spotlighting our mission and helping us spread the message that the best things can be done.”