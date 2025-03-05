Random acts of kindness: Sid Jacobson SCC inspires community giving

Parents and kids took part in Sid Jacobson JCC’s Random Act of Kindness Day.

Sid Jacobson JCC turned Presidents’ Day into an opportunity for community service with its annual Random Acts of Kindness Day (RAKD) event in which community members took part in meaningful service projects, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to tikkun olam — repairing the world.

Hosted by the JCC’s Center for Community Engagement, one of the standout activities was creating paper flower bouquets for recipients of the Nikki Schwartz Memorial Community Needs Bank. As a food distribution hub, the community needs bank supports small local pantries on the North Shore, ensuring those facing hardships receive essentials such as food, baby supplies, and personal care items. This initiative allowed volunteers to not only contribute necessities but also brighten someone’s day with a heartfelt gesture.

“It is vital, it’s part of what we do,” said Nathalia Melo, the coordinator of Sid Jacobson SCC’s community needs bank, emphasizing the importance of service-driven initiatives like Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Random Acts of Kindness Day falls under Sid Jacobson JCC’s Linda and Gerald Marsden Social Responsibility Pillar, which focuses on education, advocacy, and action to support neighbors in need. The Center for Community Engagement has three pillars: the food bank, volunteerism, and social responsibility.

Children at the event used coffee filters and markers to craft colorful paper flower bouquets, which were then distributed to recipients of the community needs bank. Many of these recipients, often elderly individuals facing social isolation, were deeply moved by the thoughtful gesture.

“Please thank the children for the bouquet of flowers,” said Lauren, one of the recipients.

In just two hours, 20 children worked together to create enough bouquets to brighten the homes of 45 households.

“It’s very age-appropriate, creative and everyone liked it a lot,” said Melo.

For many participants, the event was about more than just volunteering.

“This is an opportunity to give back,” one attendee noted. “We always try to be better individuals in the community through our philanthropy.”

