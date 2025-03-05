Former Brentwood principal is Long Island’s new Regents rep

A former Brentwood West Middle School principal is the new Long Island representative on the New York State Board of Regents, replacing Manhasset resident Roger Tilles, who held the post for 20 years.

The State Legislature voted on March 4 to appoint Felicia Thomas-Williams to a five-year term on the 17-member board and made Tilles an at-large member, which has a one-year term. She previously served as a special education teacher for nine years and served 11 years as a principal in the largest school district on Long Island before retiring last year.

“It is both an honor and a humbling privilege to continue my lifelong mission of serving New York State public schools and scholars at such a meaningful statewide level,” Thomas-Williams said. “This opportunity allows me to advocate for and support the educators, students, and communities that are the heart of our education system, ensuring that every student has access to the excellence they deserve.”

The Board of Regents guides education policy and standards for students in New York. Thomas-Williams was one of three new members appointed, and five current members reappointed. Their terms start on April 1.

“These Regents and Regents-Elect share our commitment to ensuring that all students in New York have equitable access to the educational opportunities necessary for success in school and life,” Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. and state Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said in a joint statement. “Together, we aim to enhance knowledge, skills, and opportunities for all residents of New York State.”

Tilles is an attorney and former educator who held various government positions in addition to previously chairing the Association for a Better Long Island, the Long Island Regional Planning Board, and the Long Island University Board of Trustees, among other local institutions.

Thomas-Williams was honored as the 2020 New York State Secondary Principal of the Year by the School Administrators Association of New York State (SAANYS), where she later served on the group’s Government Relations Committee, advocating for students and public education to secure resources to enhance learning environments. She also serves on the National Coalition of 100 Black Women, the Suffolk County Girl Scouts Board of Directors, and the Eastern Shore (NY) Chapter of The LINKS Incorporated.

“The appointment of Felicia Thomas-Williams to the New York State Board of Regents is a tremendous victory for New York’s schools, and especially for our students,” SAANYS Executive Director Jennifer Carlson said. “Ms. Thomas-Williams has time and again demonstrated her knowledge and passion for advocating for public schools at both the state and federal levels. Her extensive and recent experience as a school principal, combined with her determination to improve the educational experience for students across the state, will be a significant asset to the Board of Regents.”