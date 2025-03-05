Going Places: Travel Trends 2025: Industry Responds to Growing Demand for Purposeful, Mindful, Experiential Travel

Discovery Bicycle Tours’ biking in Vietnam trip taps into an array of travel trends: the desire for purposeful, mindful, experiential travel that immerses you in local people’s lives, culture and environment, that maximizes the benefit and minimizes the damage of tourism and that focuses on emerging destinations which also afford value for dollar © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

By Karen Rubin, Travel Features Syndicate, goingplacesfarandnear.com

A clear indication that the U.S. economy is (and has been) strong is how robust the demand and spending for travel has been and is anticipated to be for 2025. Americans are traveling in surging, even record numbers, looking further afield, being more purposeful, mindful in their quest for life-changing, life-enhancing experiences, giving truth to the adage: it is the journey, not the destination.

In fact, special events – like the Taylor Swift Eras concert tour, the Paris Olympics, Formula 1, even the Total Eclipse of the Sun – are driving travel purchases, with people building trips around the events.

“People are traveling for their passions, for experiences – lifestyle, activity, food, entertainment, adventure,” observed Mandy Gill, Marriott International’s Vice President Global Marketing, US & Canada, at the Travel Media Summit. She was among the travel professionals who cited Taylor Swift’s Eras tour as a major boost to business in 2024; indeed, the tour -149 shows across 51 cities and 21 countries – sold 10,168,008 tickets, totaling $2.1 billion (boosting the GDP of countries), making it the highest-grossing tour in history.

Major events like the 2024 Total Eclipse of the Sun, enjoyed at Long Lake, New York, are inspiring millions of people to travel © goingplacesfarandnear.com

Some 12 million people traveled into the path of totality that crossed 15 states to experience the once-in-a-lifetime April 8, 2024 solar eclipse – making it the largest mass travel event in the United States in 2024. The next total solar eclipse, on August 12, 2026, will be visible in Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Russia, and part of Portugal, https://science.nasa.gov/eclipses/future-eclipses/) and travel companies are ready – AdventureSmith, specializing in small ship adventure cruising, is offering seven solar eclipse cruises.

“Travelers increasingly are looking for alternative and authentic destinations, new destinations and adventure travel,” said Erik Evjen, Executive Vice President, Tourism Economics, at the 2025 Travel Media Summit. “Whereas in the past, people would go to a hotel, now they go for ‘what is important to me.’”

“What is important to me” is increasingly determined by “influencers” and social media, with FOMO overriding any skepticism that might arise if travelers appreciated that influencers they trust may well be paid to promote destinations (what used to be termed “advertorials”).

Influencers are the new power brokers in travel, playing a critical role in shaping consumer decisions, noted Rashaad Jorden at the Skift Megatrends event in New York. “Platforms like Expedia have already integrated influencer marketing into their booking process, allowing curated recommendations to be directly bookable. Kayak plans to employ a mass-market approach, enabling users to share their favorite destinations on social media and earn rewards if bookings are made through their recommendations.

“Influencers are the new power brokers in travel,” and one of the key Skift 2025 Megatrends © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Influencers are also playing a huge role in stimulating travel by specific interest groups, including Black, women. solo travelers, and travelers with disabilities who now have access to information about places and programs that serve their interest. This in turn, is prodding companies to accommodate these travelers. Even Googlemaps is now taking disability into account in providing directions, thanks to Googler Sasha Blair Goldenson, who became wheelchair bound after an accident , so you can now activate a toggle on Googlemaps app to access 55 million accessible locations.

The AI enhancements that are being incorporated into travel planning apps and making travel experiences accessible. “AI is enabling travel companies to tap into social media as a performance marketing channel,” Jordan said.

Accessibility to information will not only inspire travel, but help travelers better organize their itinerary, packing in more to see and do – a boon to destinations, attractions and lodging, and a key tool to mitigate against the destructive impacts of overtourism and enable travelers to find the life-changing, life-enhancing experiences they crave, fulfilling the increasing demand for experiential travel, educational travel and multi-generational and “skip-gen” travel.

Travel companies are responding to the interest in “experiential travel” that affords opportunities to become immersed in culture, connected with local people and actively engaged in the environment. Companies like Earthwatch (earthwatch.org), Audley Travel (audleytravel.com), Exodus Adventure Tours (exodustravels.com), and Village Experience (experiencethevillage.com) build their programs around experiential travel, while others are incorporating immersive experiences – biking (Discovery Bicycle Tours, VBT Biking, Backroads), hiking (Wildland Trekking, Backroads, REI, G Adventures), walking (Country Walkers, Classic Journeys), camping, adventure, ecotourism (Wild Frontiers), and indigenous tourism (Discover Aboriginal Experiences, discoveraboriginalexperiences.com) – fundamentally provide these experiences.

“Detour destinations” like Colmar, which are within three hours from such overly popular places as Paris are being discovered © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Travelers are also increasingly looking for sustainable, responsible travel – in hotels, tours, and destinations, and to avoid feeling guilty about contributing to the destructive impacts of overtourism (but beware of “green-washing”). Dubbed “mindful tourism,” these travelers look to avoid the guilt of destroying the most highly prized “bucket list” destinations by looking more to spreading visits to what used to be called “the off season” (there almost isn’t an off-season anymore); relatively “new,” “unexplored,” and “off-the-beaten” track (though even these are becoming well visited) places; and “detour” destinations (places within three hours of the popular destination like visiting Paris but hopping on the train to visit Strasbourg, or staying in Strasbourg and traveling less than one hour by train to Colmar). The added benefit is traveling when places are less crowded and cheaper (better value), especially as price is being used to mitigate over-crowding. Another benefit is the enjoyment of being in the vanguard with photos and social media posts.

“With overtourism putting pressure on major cities, travelers are increasingly turning to lesser-known, less traveled destinations for more authentic and mindful experiences,” said Maryanne Sparkes of European Waterways, in fact helped by the availability of technology that assists with translation, directions, money exchange and facilitates interactions while relieving the anxiety of traveling where English is not common.

Biking in Albania. Travelers are increasingly seeking out new destinations, while easy access to information with tech advancements like AI ease the way to plan trips, and more comfortable to travel to emerging destinations © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

“Places like Albania, Greenland, and Uzbekistan are really having a moment. People are drawn to their raw beauty, unique cultures, and opportunities for immersive, local-focused tourism—whether it’s farm-to-table dining, craft workshops, or guided tours by locals.” Sparkes highlighted the growing trend of seasonal flexibility as well. “Travelers are also exploring destinations in the off-season, which not only avoids the crowds but often comes with lower costs and a deeper connection to the place.”

Destinations like Galapagos that can be destroyed by overtourism are restricting travel by controlling the allocation of pemits © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Despite the desire to generate tourism revenue, governments, destinations and travel suppliers are also utilizing regulations and implementing policies promoting sustainable, responsible tourism out of realization that overtourism will literally kill their golden goose. Places like Machu Picchu, the Galapagos, many national parks, and experiences like swimming with whales in Australia, are limiting permits, requiring advance, capacity-controlled reservations, and increasing fees, while the limited spaces means higher rates for accommodation, which is itself a form of regulating access. (Here’s an idea: have an allotment of tickets at affordable prices that may be obtained by lottery so these places are not just for the elite.)

“Infinite growth is not possible,” Penny Rafferty, Executive Chair, Luxury Lodges of Australia, told the Travel Media Summit, “Our lives, our economies, our businesses need to be sustainable to survive.”

“We have to protect what we love… We have to think ahead in terms of sustainability, environmentally friendly way to operate ships, and future of cruising,” Lasse A. Vangstein, Chief Communications & Sustainability Officer, Havila Voyages said. “We borrow nature. If future generations want to experience, we need to make a conscious choice how to showcase and spread tourism.”

“Sustainability is no longer just a buzzword—it’s become essential in travel. We’re seeing airlines investing in sustainable fuels and working to offset their carbon emissions, which is such an important step. Hotels are also stepping up, with more achieving certifications like LEED and Green Globe, and even entire ‘green resorts’ running on renewable energy while promoting eco-friendly practices,” Sparkes noted.

Concern for the health and wellness in a destination coincides with continued surging interest in health and wellness tourism, as well as indigenous tourism experiences which blend together wellness and sustainability, nature and culture.

“People have increased understanding that wellbeing is linked to wellbeing of planet- why we seek connection to nature and place,” Rafferty noted.

European Waterways’ hotel barge, Panache, moored for the night in the charming village of Waltenheim-sur-Zorn in the Alsace-Lorraine – an example of the growing popularity of “slow travel” (the barge only goes about three miles per hour © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Slow travel is another trend that meshes with the desire for mindful, experiential, responsible, and sustainable travel: biking, hiking and walking vacations, river and canal cruises on barge hotels and train travel – that provide connections to local people and places and provide a kind of serenity and peace.

“Slow travel is really taking off, with more people choosing longer stays in fewer places to not only reduce their environmental impact but also to truly connect with the local culture. It’s about making travel more meaningful for everyone involved,” Sparkes observed.

The travel industry’s embrace of AI will significantly aid travelers in their quest to find lesser traveled destinations as well as the experiences they crave and the value they want. At the same time, AI gives travel entities like indigenous tourism companies, small, special interest and niche operators and those lesser-known destinations access to customers and markets as never before – a win-win for mitigating the negative impacts of tourism while maximizing the positive economic and social benefits that sustain communities, heritage and sites.

“Technology is breaking down cultural barriers,” Sparkes stated . “Real-time AI translation tools are a huge leap forward. They make it so much easier to connect with locals, whether you’re ordering a meal, asking for directions, or just having a chat. It adds a whole new layer of richness to the travel experience.”

She added, “Technology is transforming every part of the travel experience, making it smoother, smarter, and more connected . Biometric check-ins and digital wallets are taking the hassle out of airports, letting travelers focus on the journey rather than the logistics. Even luggage is getting an upgrade—GPS tracking, self-weighing features, and built-in charging ports are becoming the norm, which is a game-changer for peace of mind and convenience.”

The concern for getting the most bang for the buck is sparking interest in all-inclusives – resorts, cruises, farm and ranch vacations, ski holidays and wellness trips. “There is a huge surge in the use of the all-inclusive filter on the hotels.com app,” noted Melanie Fish, Vice President of Global PR, Expedia Group Brands.

Booking apps like Expedia are also helping travelers save money such as flight price tracker: Expedia just launched a “flight deals departing near you” feature.

Sailing passed the Konigstein Fortress on CroisiEurope’s Elbe Princess, cruising from Prague to Berlin. Cruising is considered the ultimate “all inclusive” vacation. © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Cruising, considered the ultimate “all-inclusive”, is also seeing huge demand and at every level, from the floating resort cities with over 3,000 passengers that are so popular with multi-generational cruisers (NCL, Royal Caribbean, Disney), cruises focused on the destination (Holland America); small-ship and expeditionary cruises (Hurtigruten, Quark Expeditions, Lindblad, Sea Cloud Cruises, AdventureSmith Explorations), river cruising (AmaWaterways, Viking, CroisiEurope, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Amadeus River Cruises, Delfin Amazon Cruises), barge hotels (EuropeanWaterways), historic windjammers (Maine Windjammer Association) and even self-skippered canal boats (LeBoat.com, EricCanalAdventures.com) and yachts (Dream Yacht).

The travel industry is responding to another key trend: the surge in solo travel. Cruise companies are even offering single cabins or other options for solo cruisers (Norwegian Cruiselines, Holland America, Virgin Voyages, Oceania Cruises, Riviera Travel, Tauck, Cunard Line, Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, MSC Cruises and small-ship Scenic and Emerald Cruises). Tour operators, like G Adventures (gaadventures.com), Wild Frontiers Travel (www.wildfrontierstravel.com), Road Scholar (roadscholar.org), Intrepid Travel (intrepidtravel.com), EF Go Ahead Tours (goaheadtours.com), Exodus Adventure Travels (exodustravels.com) and Western River Expeditions (westernriver.com) are offering some “solo traveler” departures, waiving the single supplement or offering to match single travelers with a companion. Indeed, solo travelers have discovered the benefits of joining small-group tours so they can travel on their own, but not alone.

The rise in “solo travel” coincides with growing availability of women-only travel programs. A rise in female-focused experiences, trips, and hotel packages, empower women to explore the world, whether solo or in small groups. For example: a transformative Women-only Icelandic Adventure with Naya Traveler, while last year, Butterfield & Robinson launched a “Women-Only” collection of biking, hiking and adventure tours (butterfield.com).

Wild camping in Arch Rock Campground, Valley of Fire State Park, Nevada in a Moterra luxury campervan © Eric Leiberman/goingplacesfarandnear.com

The industry is also addressing the surge in popularity of outdoor expeditions – especially travelers who want to be out in the wild but not give up their creature comforts. Marriott International, for example, in December acquired Postcard Cabins, a brand of tiny cabins in the woods “to bring the passion of outdoor travel more seamlessly to the consumer.” There has also been a rise in companies offering fully outfitted camper vans, like Moterra Campervans (gomoterra.com) and Roadsurfer (roadsurfer.com), and glamping (luxury camping) with apps like Glamping Hub (glampinghub.com), Glamping.com and hipcamp.com, as well as campgrounds of America (koa.com) and even Airbnb – a trend that took off during the COVID pandemic and has continued.

Cool-cations also are in hot demand, as people seek out destinations to avoid the worst impacts of global warming – golfing in Scotland instead of Phoenix or Miami.

The travel industry was projecting record demand in 2025 (by February, Carnival Corporation said its eight brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, and Holland America Line, were 75% booked for 2025), but that was before the Trump administration took a chainsaw to the economy, with mass firings and layoffs of federal workers, imposing tariffs that will cost millions of private-sector jobs and reignite inflation and damage regional economies, while injecting insecurity and anxiety into society that already caused consumer confidence to plummet to the lowest levels in years.

Travelers are resilient and will respond to tightened household budgets by staying closer to home, like a camping trip to Watkins Glen State Park in New York State © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

When people are feeling financially insecure and are concerned about future economic prospects, they pull back on spending, and travel spending tracks most closely with consumer confidence. But travelers are resilient and because there are infinite options, opportunities and choices to accommodate any budget, when the economy falls, find ways to scale back spending but still travel. They may substitute long-haul trips by air for shorter roadtrips by car; trade resort stays for Airbnb, a camping holiday or even venture into home exchange (homeexchange.com); and look for value destinations where the dollar goes further.

“Value destinations are among the fastest growing,” said Erik Evjen, Executive Vice President, Tourism Economics, at the 2025 Travel Media Summit.

Kayaking at Hopewell Rocks, New Brunswick, Canada, to experience the most dramatic tide changes on the planet. American travelers are likely to take advantage of the strong dollar to visit Canada while Canadians may well cut back on visits to the USA © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Indeed, the geopolitical climate, may well spur Americans to travel abroad even as international travelers shun the USA. The strength of the dollar (and the US economy relative to other countries) helped propel 98.5 million Americans to travel abroad, spending $215 billion, a 34% increase in American travelers’ spending abroad in 2024. The window of opportunity will remain open in 2025 – especially to places like Japan, Canada, Vietnam, and Greece where the dollar goes far, and especially among older adults who have the most time and discretionary money to spend.

For much the same reason, it is likely the US travel industry will also have to respond to a drop in international arrivals, suppressed by the strong dollar, the likely economic strains due to Trump’s tariff war, growing anti-Americanism because of Trump’s foreign policy, as well as ongoing concern (and travel advisories) about America’s gun violence epidemic.

There may well be a significant reversal from 2024, when 77.7 million international tourists visited the US in 2024, a 16.8% increase from 2023, when 66.5 million foreign visitors came, contributing $155 billion to the economy, TravelPerk reported.

Indeed, travel and tourism is a vital industry for the United States, contributing $2.36 trillion to the nation’s economy in 2024, and supporting 18 million jobs across the country.

International tourism has been a boon to such places as Siem Reap, Cambodia, which has a new international airport, new hotels, and has the funds to restore and maintain centuries old sites like Phnom Bakheng © Karen Rubin/goingplacesfarandnear.com

Travel and tourism has also been a major stimulant to economic development, and yes, world peace around the globe, as travelers become ambassadors for their nations and bring back to their communities newfound familiarity of the people they visit – you can see it in Siem Reap in Cambodia, Hoi An in Vietnam, Cuzco, Peru. 1.4 billion tourists traveled globally in 2024 (140 million more than 2023), spending $1.4 trillion worldwide, according to the World Tourism Barometer from UN World Tourism Organization.

Growth in international tourism was expected to continue at a strong pace in 2025, but that was before Trump’s threats to undermine the global economy by igniting a trade war, threatening to take over Greenland, the Panama Canal and Canada, bullying allies like Ukraine and cozying up to the world’s tyrants and generally and raising the specter of World War III. International travel may still be robust, but travelers from major markets, like China, Canada, United Kingdom and Europe may detour from the USA.

There are already reports that Canadians – the biggest international market for the USA, who made 20.4 million visits to the United States last year and were responsible for $20.5 billion in spending, according to the US Travel Association – plan to pull back on travel to the United States.. Indeed, international travel is an export that contributes to the US trade balance and economy. Even a 10 percent drop in Canadian visitation would cost the US economy $2.1 billion.

“Economic and geopolitical headwinds continue to pose significant risks…. Against this backdrop, tourists are expected to continue to seek value for money,” the UN World Tourism Organization projected.

Indeed, the travel industry, adept at yield management, is also resilient and can be expected to respond to any drop in bookings with incentives, discounts and deals.

© 2025 Travel Features Syndicate, a division of Workstyles, Inc. All rights reserved. Visit goingplacesfarandnear.com and travelwritersmagazine.com/TravelFeaturesSyndicate/. Blogging at goingplacesnearandfar.wordpress.com and moralcompasstravel.info. Visit instagram.com/going_places_far_and_near and instagram.com/bigbackpacktraveler/ Send comments or questions to FamTravLtr@aol.com. Bluesky: @newsphotosfeatures.bsky.social X: @TravelFeatures Threads: @news_and_photo_features ‘Like’ us at facebook.com/NewsPhotoFeatures