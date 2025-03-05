Celebrations Pulse: Welcome spring, the season of renewal

Jim McCann, a Long Island resident and the founder 1-800-Flowers.com, reflects on the arrival of spring and the joy of reconnecting with nature.

Jim McCann, a Long Island resident and the founder of Jericho-based 1-800-Flowers.com, has been writing the Celebrations Pulse, a weekly letter to customers, since March 2020. In this column, Jim reflects on the arrival of spring and the joy of reconnecting with nature.

Every year starting in March, we enjoy nature’s ritual of renewal as trees bud and leaves appear, flowers blossom, and chipmunks scamper through our backyards. The joy of life is in the air amid a natural celebration of rebirth and reemergence.

Gone are the winter blues, and they’re replaced by vibrant shades of green — the same color that takes center stage on St. Patrick’s Day, one of my favorite celebrations. Green isn’t just a festive hue; it symbolizes balance, serenity, and joy. Spring is a reminder to reconnect with nature, refresh our surroundings, and give our minds a little “spring cleaning” too.

Embracing nature in our backyard

The new season prompts us to get back to our gardens and other outdoor activities. Many of us will be preparing our gardens during these upcoming weeks, and that includes my wife Marylou, who has been tending to her garden in our backyard for years. She grows both fruits and vegetables, including cucumbers, raspberries, tomatoes, and zucchinis, among other produce.

Marylou embraces the whole farm-to-table concept by growing many of the ingredients of the meals she prepares – and I happily assist her with both the cultivation and the cooking. She loves her garden, and it brings her — and me — so much happiness during the spring and summer.

Spring cleaning for our minds

Spring isn’t just about restarting our gardens or tidying up our homes — it’s also an opportunity to reset mentally. After months of short days and cold weather, it’s the perfect time to shake off winter’s sluggishness and reconnect with nature and other people.

One of the best ways to do that? Get outside. Meet up with friends, take a walk, visit a flower show, or get involved in a community garden. These small actions boost our mood and remind us that we weren’t meant to hibernate forever.

You can go one step further. Dr. Chloe Carmichael, a clinical psychologist and member of the 1-800-Flowers.com Connectivity Council, has developed a “psychological check-up.” It consists of three questions you can ask yourself to assess your mental health:

Are you still enjoying the things that usually make you happy? If life’s little joys aren’t bringing the same spark, it might be time to check in with yourself.

Do you take a daily “mindfulness moment”? A quick mental reset can help you stay in tune with yourself and catch when things start feeling off. Even a deep breath counts!

How’s your sleep — too much or too little? Sleep patterns can signal stress, so pay attention to any changes.

It’s no coincidence that World Happiness Day falls on March 20, the first day of spring, as our moods begin to brighten from those pesky winter blues. Let’s use this time to “spring clean” our mind, body, and spirit to fully enjoy the benefits of the coming days of sunshine and warmth that spring represents.

