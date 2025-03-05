Former Town of Oyster Bay inspector general not charged after DA investigation

The Nassau County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday, March 4, that it has concluded its investigation into Brian Noone, the former Town of Oyster Bay inspector general, and will not present charges.

A spokesperson from the District Attorney’s Office provided a statement to Schneps Media Long Island that said, “after a lengthy and thorough investigation of the allegations, NCDA determined that there was insufficient evidence to support criminal charges in this matter.”

According to previous Schneps Media reporting, Noone had recommended a $2 million contract for services in March 2023, but the town board did not pass it because of a suspicion that Noone had a conflict of interest.

The ethics board investigated the matter and found that no one did not violate the town code.

Newsday reported in June 2023 that after examining town and business records and statements from town officials, a link had been revealed between Noone’s business and Enterprise Security Solutions LLC, a New Jersey vendor that was slated to get the $2 million deal after 13 companies submitted bids.

Noone resigned from his position on June 20, 2023, after the district attorney had launched an investigation.

“With false allegations made about me and recent unscrupulous news reports that have defamed my character, it has become evident that my employment is a distraction to the operations of government at the Town of Oyster Bay,” Noone said in his resignation letter.

Noone continued to use the board of ethics’ findings as his defense for the allegations against him in the letter, and he said he looked forward to the truth being verified in an investigation.

According to the Town of Oyster Bay’s website, the inspector general is responsible for overseeing the town’s contracting processes, standardizing the town’s purchasing and contract administration, monitoring compliance with all applicable procurement guideline policies and requirements of federal, state and local laws, providing technical expertise to ensure all contracts, requests for proposals and bid solicitations are posted on the town’s website; and expanding the town’s access to municipal and state electronic systems to verify the qualifications and standing of potential contractors.

The town is currently accepting applications to fill the position. The town’s website said that applicants may not hold any office or title in any political party. The town had previously posted an inspector general job opening in March 2024, but with slightly different experience requirements.

Noone had been appointed as the town’s inspector general following the bribery scandal that sent the former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, to prison.

Mangano persuaded town officials to give roughly $20 million in contracts to Harendra Singh, who owned multiple concessions throughout the town, as he provided officials with bribes to varying degrees.

A federal appeals court had reversed two counts of former Nassau County Executive Mangano’s conviction in February.

Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino had introduced new disclosure requirements following Noone’s resignation, which included prohibiting the inspector general from participating in the drafting and/or issuance of contract solicitations, receiving gifts or services, having financial relationships with vendors/contractors, and banning the inspector general from serving on any vendor selection committee.

“Safeguarding taxpayers remains our top priority, and that’s why my administration created the office of inspector general and independent board of ethics in our town,” he said in a 2023 statement.