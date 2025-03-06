Sousa Elementary School hosts International Night

Sousa Elementary School hosted its International Night, which brought families together to explore cultures from around the world through hands-on activities, music, art, and food.

In the Olympic Sports Room, students played games from different countries. The Language & Literature room featured stories in multiple languages, while Music from Around the World introduced new sounds and rhythms. The Art Guild facilitated a collaborative painting experience, and in the Discovery & Tasting Room, families sampled a variety of international flavors.

Information provided by the Port Washington School District.