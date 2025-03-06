Quantcast
Education
Port Washington

Sousa Elementary School hosts International Night

By Long Island Press Staff Posted on
port international night 1
John Phillip Sousa Elementary School’s International Night brought families together for cross-cultural exchange.
Sousa Elementary School hosted its International Night, which brought families together to explore cultures from around the world through hands-on activities, music, art, and food.

port international night 2 e1741296243664
port international night 3
In the Olympic Sports Room, students played games from different countries. The Language & Literature room featured stories in multiple languages, while Music from Around the World introduced new sounds and rhythms. The Art Guild facilitated a collaborative painting experience, and in the Discovery & Tasting Room, families sampled a variety of international flavors.

port international night 4
Courtesy of Port Washington School District

Information provided by the Port Washington School District.

