DD Soup Dumplings & Hibachi brings a fresh taste to Jericho

David Dong said his children inspired him to open a local hibachi and soup dumpling restaurant after moving to Long Island from the city in 2020,

DD Soup Dumpling & Hibachi celebrates almost a full year of business in Jericho.

DD Dumplings—which stands for David Dong—is not the owner’s first restaurant. Dong said he had opened restaurants in Brooklyn and Manhattan, but after moving to the area during the pandemic, he was inspired to open another location locally.

“This is my first restaurant in Long Island,” he said.

Dong said that after moving with his family, his three children told him to open another location nearby so they could eat the soup dumplings they’d grown accustomed to.

“They love to eat the soup dumplings,” he said.

Dong said the ingredients make the restaurant’s recipes stand out. He said that while other restaurants use frozen ingredients in their cooking, all his locations use fresh ingredients for the best taste.

“Everything we make fresh,” he said.

He said the dumplings are made at a counter at the front of the restaurant so diners can see the freshness of their food. At the tables, the hibachi chefs also make restaurant-goers’ meals in front of them.

The menu features a wide array of soup dumplings and hibachi dishes, as well as soups, salads, noodles, lo mein, and teriyaki. Dong said the restaurant will expand its menu to include sushi in the next few months.

Looking towards the future, he said he hopes to expand the business to include a second location in the area as well.

Dong said that in its eight months in business, the restaurant has already gathered a collection of “regular” customers, some coming three or four times a week for lunch and dinner.

For more information about DD Soup Dumpling & Hibachi, located at 111 Jericho Tpke., visit li.ddhibachi.com.