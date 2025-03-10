Focus on the Peninsula: The Menists – A bagel dynasty

If there’s one thing Great Neck takes seriously, it’s bagels. And if there’s one family dynasty that takes the humble bagel even more seriously than Great Neck, it’s the Menist family of Best Bagels and Bagel Hut of Great Neck.

That’s two locations, uptown and downtown, family-run. Forget Wall Street or Broadway. This town runs on dough, and we’re not talking money.

According to Wikipedia, a bagel is a type of bread roll that originated from the Jewish communities of Poland. The word “bagel” is Yiddish, derived from the word beygal, which comes from the German dialect word beugel, meaning ‘ring’ or ‘bracelet.’

Fun fact: The “original bagel” in the early days was an adorable two ounces. Today, most bagels are approximately three times the size.

Bagels are traditionally made from yeasted wheat dough that is shaped by hand into a ring, briefly boiled in water, and then baked. The earliest known mention of a pre-boiled-then-baked bread dates back to 13th-century Syria, but bagels have been widely associated with Ashkenazi (European) Jews since the 17th century.

There is also some evidence that bagels may be cousins of the German pretzel. Unlike pretzel shops, though, fresh bagel shops are everywhere, arguably the best carb since sliced bread.

We interviewed Steven and Jennifer Menist to learn more about the bagel’s origin story in our town.

Bagel Hut, located in the Old Village of Great Neck, is the very first bagel shop on the peninsula, dating back to 1969, well over fifty (50) years ago. There are a handful of businesses remaining in Great Neck that have stood the test of time for five or more decades, especially staying in the same family.

Bagel Hut is among the very few, continuing the venerable tradition of premium hand-rolled bagels, mini-bagels, and bialys, as well as their other baked goods—all of which are baked on the premises.

Steven shared that his parents, Philip Menist and his wife Natalie Menist and Ben Marshall started Bagel Hut in 1969 at its original location, one block south of where it is now, at 485 Middle Neck Road. Years later, in 1985, the Menists bought out Marshall’s interest in the business, and from there, their food empire thrived, slowly and steadily.

As Steven tells it, “From 1969-1989, Bagel Hut was only permitted to sell “Bagels in A Bag.” No sandwiches, no salads, no coffee, no appetizing.”

Reason being, the former deli, “Tabachnicks” (remember them?) was on their block and there was a use restriction in the Bagel Hut lease.

“The landlord was very strict as to what we were allowed to sell, seeing it as a conflict of interest,” Steven explained.

When Tabatchnicks moved on in 1989, Bagel Hut renovated and invested in the business and the landlord negotiated the lease. It was then that Bagel Hut started selling traditional bagel store items. Think cookies, sandwiches, salads, and not just bagels by the dozen. The Menists’ business flourished even more.

Steven had been working at the store since he was 14. First, part-time and then putting in more hours even while attending middle and high school.

In 1992, his father, Philip Menist, the original proprietor of Bagel Hut, passed away, and Steven ran the business with Natalie. In 1999, Bagel Hut relocated to 503 Middle Neck Road, its current home.

In July 1999, a week before Steven’s wedding to Jennifer, the business stayed open, and the Menists did not skip a beat. Rather, Bagel Hut expanded its retail sales, establishing a full catering and wholesale business. Sadly, in 2013, Natalie passed away.

In tribute to his parents, Steven’s hard work paid off, and in 2015, Steven and Jennifer took over Best Bagels of Great Neck in Great Neck Plaza. Today, both sites offer a wide assortment of appetizers and prepared food, breakfast, lunch, and catering for all occasions. They are also well known for catering large-scale events like the Super Bowl, birthdays, Brit Miah, and Shivas.

When asked about old Great Neck versus today, Steven observes, “The demographics have really changed, but fortunately, everyone still loves Bagel Hut. We are always here for our town, open rain or shine.”

Notably, they did not close during tenuous times like the 2009 microburst when everyone lost power for weeks or throughout the COVID pandemic. During the shutdown, the stores pivoted to a no-contact online ordering system.

“We would reach out to customers, near and far, and thankfully, built up a robust delivery system.” Those were tough times, but “we knew the community relied on us,” Steven said.

This family loves being a part of the local Great Neck community. The regular lines in- store attest to the locals’ loyalty. On Sunday mornings, locals patiently wait their turn, counting on Best Bagels and Bagel Hut for their daily coffee and bagel habits. Whether rain, snow, power outages, global pandemics, or “low carb” trends, their bagels will continue rolling out, from 5 am -3 pm, “364 days a year.” Literally, the dough must go on.

There is one day of the year that the shops are closed, and that is the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur. Because even bagels get a break, one day a year.

We asked what is the secret to their long-term success. Steven believes that the key is “keeping customers happy, with fresh product and good service.”

So far, so good, considering that Bagel Hut and Best Bagel have been serving Great Neck for many, many generations. When asked how that feels, Steven says, “Makes me feel old…but very satisfied.”

Which is fair, considering people who once came in as kids are now bringing their kids. They are still lining up every Sunday morning, waiting patiently for their turn in the sacred ritual of waiting in line for a good bagel with a schmear.

Steven and Jennifer find it very rewarding to have built the confidence of the Great Neck community and beyond our borders for decades on end. As far as expansion, Steven is keeping his options open for the right opportunities.

What do they advise budding entrepreneurs thinking of starting a business in our town? Steven says, “Be visible and friendly. But most importantly, serve a good product.”

The Menists are very generous and regularly give back to the local community.

Destination: Great Neck has received their donations, as have the Great Neck school district and many other local non-profits and charities.

It seems that consistency is key at Best Bagel and Bagel Hut, and the show must go on, no matter what. Their website tagline says it all: “Albeit…Rain, Hail, Sleet or Snow, there will always be a BAGEL!”