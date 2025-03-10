Persistence Pays Off: unconventional path to SUNY Old Westbury Basketball

SUNY Old Westbury basketball player Anthony DeSando credits perseverance for his journey to earning a spot on the Panthers’ roster.

“Keep working. Those hours alone in the gym—eventually they’ll pay off, no matter how old you are,” DeSando said.

College freshman Anthony DeSando has dreamed of being a professional basketball player since he was 3 years old, watching games with his father.

With his eyes set on becoming the next LeBron James, DeSando joined Hauppauge’s Premier Basketball NY AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) team in eighth grade. It was there that his love for basketball grew, he honed his skills, and he committed to his dream of going pro.

When DeSando attended Smithtown High School, he decided to stay with the travel team rather than join the Smithtown West basketball team, citing his dedication to Premier Basketball NY.

After aging out of the program, DeSando knew he wanted to continue playing in college. But to be part of a college basketball team, players typically need to be recruited.

“It started when I was working out at the gym and met some guys that asked me if I’d like to join a club team,” DeSando said.

DeSando spent his fall semester playing for the college’s club basketball team and using most of his free time to practice in the gym. During that time, he caught the attention of Old Westbury men’s basketball head coach Bernard Tomlin.

During the 2024-25 season, the Old Westbury team lost some players due to injuries and personal reasons. Midseason, Tomlin began considering players who were truly dedicated to the game.

“I would always see him in the gym, early or staying late, so I liked the fact that he’s a really dedicated athlete. I think he’s a kid that really has a passion for the game, and that was the reason behind giving him the opportunity,” said Tomlin.

DeSando is grateful to Tomlin and the Old Westbury staff for the opportunity and plans to stay with the Panthers basketball team as long as he can.

“For kids that don’t play in high school, there’s still hope. If you persevere and just keep working hard, there’s always a place that’ll find you, and they’ll respect the work,” DeSando said.